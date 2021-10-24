CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Robin Williams Impersonator Delivers An Uncanny Impression Of Late Actor

12tomatoes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen someone is as talented as Robin Williams, we often say they are one-of-a-kind. Even after his death, Williams continues to entertain us with videos of his comedy and many of his movies. As it turns out, Robin Williams may also have a...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
963xke.com

You Should Watch This Guy Do an Amazing Robin Williams Impression

I don’t know if there’s a ROBIN WILLIAMS biopic in the works, but it looks like an actor named JAMIE COSTA is already campaigning for the lead. Jamie looks like a young Robin Williams, and he does a SPOT-ON impression. And he just released a video called “Robin Test Footage Scene” that makes a huge case for him.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Stop Sending Her Clips of Jamie Costa’s Viral Impression of the Late Actor

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, is asking fans to use discretion when sharing videos of other comedians impersonating her late father. “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it … please, stop sending me the ‘test footage,’” the 32-year-old star wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, October 12, referring to Jamie Costa’s recent viral clip.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
John Belushi
Person
Jamie Costa
WOOD

‘He left too soon’: ABC special ‘Superstar’ will highlight life, talent and impact of Robin Williams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The life and legacy of Robin Williams, one of the world’s most beloved and inventive comedians, lives on during a new showing of “Superstar” produced by ABC News. The one-hour series, airing at 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV 4 and streaming the next day on Hulu, will highlight Williams’ upbringing and rise to fame, as well as the comedian’s battle with depression, substance abuse and Lewy Body dementia before his unexpected death in 2014.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

Zelda Williams asks people to stop sending viral video of her father ‘on one of his saddest days’

Zelda Williams, the daughter of Robin Williams, has asked people to stop sending her the viral video of an actor impersonating her father.Earlier this week, Jamie Costa shared a five-minute clip in which he channels the late comedian. The video has since amassed nearly 4.5 million views, with many viewers commending Costa for his performance.However, Zelda has asked people to stop sending her the clip.“Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it,” she said. “Please stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it.”The 32-year-old added: “Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Fans of Robin Williams Are Stunned by Jamie Costa's Portrayal of Him

The tragic death of Robin Williams in 2014 left an undeniable void in Hollywood and in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Ever since his passing, family, friends, and patrons of his films have honored his remarkable life in countless ways. However, for some, there has been a lingering question regarding who would be up to snuff when it came time to play the role of the late great actor if a film about his life were to be made.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Uncanny
IndieWire

Kevin Smith: Weinstein Cut ‘Good Will Hunting’ Release Short to Screw with Robin Williams’ Deal

Kevin Smith’s new book “Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash” includes the beloved indie director claiming that Harvey Weinstein pulled “Good Will Hunting” from theaters early in order to screw with Robin Williams’ back-end deal. Smith was attached to “Good Will Hunting” as an executive producer. Williams was the movie’s big star at the time and ended up winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Smith said the Oscar-winning drama was “still earning” money at the time when Weinstein decided to pull it. “It was doing incredibly well, and the deal that they’d made with Robin was a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

Remembering Robin Williams, ‘Chicago Fire’ Hits 200, ‘Four Hours’ Relives the Capitol Siege, Bees Buzz in ‘Nature’

A special edition of the ABC News Superstar series profiles the late, great Robin Williams. The milestone 200th episode of NBC’s Chicago Fire is a must-see for Casey fans. An HBO documentary examines the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. PBS’ Nature opens its 40th anniversary with a study of bees within an English garden.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

How to Watch ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ stream for free

ABC’s Superstar series returns tonight at 10/9c with rare footage of Robin Williams. Tune in to watch another in-depth episode featuring an icon who shaped American culture. Superstar is a documentary series in which every episode covers a different “maverick who shaped American culture.” The show utilizes intimate footage, exclusive information, and reputable interviews to allow viewers behind the curtain—granting fans of the series a closer look at these talented, and often inspirational, figures. Season 1 of Superstar profiles powerhouse celebrities Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, John Ritter, and Richard Pryor. Don’t miss tonight’s installment, “Superstar: Robin Williams,” tonight at 10/9c on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

5 Underrated Robin Williams Movies You Need to Watch

Regarded as one of the most creative and outlandish actors of all time, Robin Williams has become a memorable Hollywood star. As such, millions of fans have flocked to his movies throughout the years when in need of a laugh. His more popular movies such as Mrs. Doubtfire and Aladdin have long entertained and brought joy to audiences for decades. However, some of his most critically acclaimed Robin Williams’ roles have come in movies that weren’t financial blockbusters. The beloved actor sadly passed away in 2014, but his performances have forever left their mark on cinematic history. Let’s take a look at five underrated Robin Williams movies you need to watch.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy