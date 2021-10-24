CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol Stream couple transforms yard into haunted cemetery

By Marcella Raymond
 9 days ago

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A couple in Carol Stream has decorated their house for Halloween for the last 16 years. In a labor of love, the Canyon Trail Cemetery is now an immersive experience for the season.

Thousands of people will visit the Canyon Trail Cemetery this Halloween season, with a project that began as something very small 16 years ago.

Dawn and Jim Slanker build everything themselves and have transformed the yard into a haunted wonderland, with spooky motion-triggered pop-outs throughout.

The Slankers spend about 200 hours to get the haunted cemetery to look as it does, with decoration beginning in September.

The Slankers not only encourage locals to check out the cemetery, but also to donate non-perishable food items to the local pantry. They also accept donations for a Great Dane foster program called ‘Just Giants’. The couple works to rescue about 200 dogs a year.

Just Giants raises a few thousand dollars at this event, helping to take care of dogs’ medical needs when they come in.

The Canyon Trail Cemetery is located at 371 Canyon Trail Road in Carol Stream and is open through Halloween.

