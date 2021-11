For the longest time, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall wanted no part of a game with BYU. Too many ties. Too many memories. Too many emotions. But it was always looming on the schedule after he was hired at Virginia (6-2) six years ago. Originally planned for 2019, it was pushed back on the calendar to Saturday, where now Mendenhall will face his former school for the first time in Provo, Utah. He's not sure the type of greeting he will receive from the BYU faithful inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO