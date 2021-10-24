Tyler Bertuzzi returns to lineup as Red Wings face their Original 6 rival Chicago Blackhawks
The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to get back into the win column and get the sour taste of yesterday’s blowout loss...detroitsportsnation.com
The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to get back into the win column and get the sour taste of yesterday’s blowout loss...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0