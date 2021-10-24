CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tyler Bertuzzi returns to lineup as Red Wings face their Original 6 rival Chicago Blackhawks

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to get back into the win column and get the sour taste of yesterday’s blowout loss...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Filip Hronek
chatsports.com

Recap: Raymond hat tricks as Red Wings steamroll Blackhawks 6-3

Some people feel it every Monday morning before work. Others encounter it on the last day of vacation. The Detroit Red Wings seem to have become inundated in a sea of dread over the last few games. They gave both the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens their first wins of the season while scoring one goal between the two games.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lucas Raymond's three goals power Red Wings' victory over Blackhawks

The Red Wings were looking to rebound from an ugly loss the night before, and rookie Lucas Raymond made sure they did. Raymond had a three-goal night Sunday in only his sixth NHL game, carrying the Wings to a 6-3 victory over the woeful Chicago Blackhawks. Raymond snapped a power-play...
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill pleased with Tyler Bertuzzi’s remarkable start to 2021-22

Coming off season-ending back surgery, there was some uncertainty regarding forward Tyler Bertuzzi’s status for the start of the 2021-22 campaign along with how he’d perform out of the gate, luckily, he’s been everything the Detroit Red Wings could’ve hoped for so far. Blowing the doors wide open in Game...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Chicago Blackhawks#Bally Sports Detroit
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: TV, radio, more information

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ABOUT LAST NIGHT:Detroit Red Wings boxed in by penalties in 6-1 loss to Montreal Canadiens. Game notes: The Red Wings play their first back-to-back of the regular season. Sunday's game begins a four-games-in-seven-days stretch, withthree (Chicago, Washington, and Toronto) on the road while squeezing in a home game vs. the Florida Panthers.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings: Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne. Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindholm - Matthew Tkachuk. As I wrote in the Morning Skate, Calgary is a team that likes to get under their opponent’s skin with their physical play. Detroit has shown that they can and will indulge in the extracurriculars when provoked. For Detroit going forward however, they need to begin to learn how to manage their emotions on the ice to where they can feed off the energy from the physical play without hurting themselves by taking a bad retaliatory penalty or causing them to lose focus defensively and giving up dangerous chances.
NHL
chatsports.com

Wings' Robby Fabbri replaces Tyler Bertuzzi on top line in Montreal tonight

Montreal — While the Red Wings were taking part with their morning skate today at Bell Centre, forward Tyler Bertuzzi was back in Detroit skating on his own. Bertuzzi has chosen to not be vaccinated against COVID-19, and for games in Canada isn't allowed to cross the border. So tonight's...
NHL
chatsports.com

Hate It Here: Blackhawks vs. Red Wings preview

The Blackhawks are now the lone winless team in the NHL this season, having not won a game in their first five. Perhaps more (less?) impressively, the Blackhawks haven’t even had a lead in any of those five games. The best they’ve done is ties, which included a 1-1 tie against the Canucks on Thursday night that eventually became a 4-1 defeat.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Second City Hockey

I Am Trying to Break Your Heart: Red Wings 6, Blackhawks 3

The Blackhawks lost 6-3 to the Red Wings on Sunday, making their record now 0-5-1. They’re the last team in the NHL without a win and are now the title holders for the longest stretch of game time without a lead to start a season in NHL history. Hey, that’s an accomplishment.
NHL
Birmingham Star

Blackhawks eye first win as Red Wings come to town

The losses keep mounting and so does the frustration. Despite the rough start, the Chicago Blackhawks know things can change in a hurry. They hope the turnaround begins Sunday when they host the Detroit Red Wings. Chicago is saddled with an 0-4-1 record, with its most recent loss coming on...
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings won't say if Tyler Bertuzzi actually suspended for games in Canada

While the Detroit Red Wings traveled to Canada, Tyler Bertuzzi stayed in Detroit and skated on his own. The Wings did not practice on Friday before traveling to Montreal, where they began their first road trip of the season on Saturday. Bertuzzi could not be with the team because he has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and under current border regulations cannot travel to Canada.
NHL
wingsnation.com

GAME DAY: Wings get Bertuzzi back against Chicago

If the Detroit Red Wings haven’t already burned the tape from Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, it’ll be well out of mind Sunday evening when they take on the 0-4-1 Chicago Blackhawks. The Wings allowed six unanswered goals in Saturday’s game and pulled starting goaltender Thomas Greiss after...
NHL
FanSided

8 Observations after the Red Wings’ 6-3 Win over Chicago

Oh yes, it was a good one. The Detroit Red Wings jumped out to a 4-1 lead and used a Lucas Raymond hat trick to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Today’s observations will obviously focus on Raymond, but also some other moments–and players–that stood out:. 1: Whoever had any doubt...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to get back on track in Chicago

DETROIT -- There was a decent chance the Detroit Red Wings could run into a buzzsaw on Saturday night. The game played out that way in a convincing road loss in Montreal. With a quick turnaround, Detroit will look to prevent the same result from happening in a uniquely similar set of circumstances.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy