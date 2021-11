CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a busy shopping center at North and Sheffield avenues. The officer was shot in the left side of the cheek in the parking lot of the North & Sheffield Commons shopping center at the southwest edge of the Lincoln Park community. The shopping center carries an address of 1000 W. North Ave. A Chicago Police officer was shot near the 1000 block of West North Avenue on Monday. The officer was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO