Hockey

Blackhawks' Mike Hardman: Out Sunday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Hardman (laceration, concussion) will not be in Sunday's lineup against Detroit, Ben...

www.cbssports.com

sportsmockery.com

Chicago Blackhawks News

The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom: Tickles twine Sunday

Borgstrom scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Borgstrom's third-period tally was his first NHL goal since since March 5, 2019. The Finn has worked in a third-line role for much of 2021-22, picking up two points, 10 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in six contests. A first-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, Borgstrom has failed to post meaningful production across the board up to this point.
NHL
chatsports.com

Blackhawks Bits: Hossa legacy night announced; Hardman recalled

The Blackhawks opened Monday with some roster moves, recalling forward Mike Hardman and assigning defensemen Ian Mitchell to Rockford. #Blackhawks recall Mike Hardman from the @goicehogs and assign Ian Mitchell. Hardman poster two assists in AHL action on Saturday. Mitchell played in the season opener Wednesday for the NHL club....
NHL
NBC Chicago

Frustration Growing for Winless Blackhawks: ‘We've Got to Figure It Out Quick'

Frustration growing for Hawks: 'We’ve got to figure it out' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After playing in three consecutive road home openers to start the 2021-22 season, the Blackhawks finally got a chance to play one with their own fans behind them on Tuesday at the United Center. They desperately needed the energy following a 0-2-1 start, and they certainly took advantage of it early on.
NHL
WDBO

Kane likely out as Blackhawks try for 1st win of season

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane likely will miss Sunday night's game against Detroit because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson had been removed from COVID-19 protocol. But there was no word on Kane. All...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Mike Hardman gets his shot, but Dylan Strome’s outlook with the Chicago Blackhawks remains a mystery

The Chicago Blackhawks find themselves in a high-stakes home opener Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, but they’re confident enough to shake up the lineup and give a young forward a chance to make his season debut. Only the final buzzer will tell if tinkering with the forward lines — including switching Brandon Hagel and Kirby Dach to the top line while moving Alex DeBrincat and ...
NHL
NHL

MEDICAL UPDATE: Hardman Out with Head Laceration, Five Maintenance Days

Toews, Kane, Hagel, de Haan and Murphy will not practice on Wednesday. Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forward Mike Hardman will not practice today (head laceration). Forwards Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel and defensemen Calvin de Haan and Connor Murphy...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Dylan Strome Back In Blackhawks Lineup, Hardman Injury Update

According to head coach Jeremy Colliton, after being a healthy scratch for the first four games of the season amid trade rumors, Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome is back in the lineup tonight. With the Blackhawks looking for some type of spark to ignite their struggling offense, Jeremy Colliton is turning...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Kane out for Blackhawks in COVID-19 protocol

Senators goalie Murray to IR; Klingberg expected to return for Stars against Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Chicago Blackhawks. Patrick Kane remains in NHL COVID-19 protocol and is not playing against the Detroit Red Wings...
NHL
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Shut Out by Blues, Remain Winless

10 observations: Hawks shut out by Blues, remain winless originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks were shut out by the St. Louis Blues 1-0 at Enterprise Center on Saturday and remain winless (0-7-2) through nine games. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks allowed 17...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Patrick Kane and 2 Chicago Blackhawks coaches are removed from the COVID-19 protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks removed Patrick Kane from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Monday along with assistant coach Tomas Mitell and video coach Matt Meacham, and Kane played against the Ottawa Senators. Kane joined Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalík on the second line 38 seconds into the game. He wound up recording a hat trick to lead the Hawks to a 5-1 victory — their first win of the season. Kane ...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL

