Rowney scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. The Red Wings took the lead with Rowney's goal at 4:22 of the second period and never looked back. The 32-year-old remained in the lineup even with Tyler Bertuzzi returning from a one-game absence due to travel restrictions in Canada. Rowney is unlikely to see more than a fourth-line role when he plays, and he'll compete with Givani Smith for playing time going forward. Rowney has a goal, three shots and nine hits through three appearances.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO