The 6-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again be without a familiar offensive weapon, this time for Sunday's game at the 4-2 New Orleans Saints. According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, star wide receiver Antonio Brown will be sidelined because of the ankle injury that kept him out of last Sunday's 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears and out of practice throughout the midweek.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO