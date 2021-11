It seems crazy given that this whole situation began back in May, but here we are in October and the Buffalo Sabres have yet to trade Jack Eichel. The 24-year-old disgruntled superstar has been unable to play to begin the 2021-22 season due to a neck injury which requires surgery, a procedure which he and the team have different opinions on. At this point, the relationship between the two parties appears damaged beyond repair, and a trade is imminent. What team steps up to the plate however remains a mystery.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO