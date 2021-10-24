CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Not starting Sunday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Lankinen will not get the starting nod for Sunday's tilt with Detroit, Ben Pope...

www.cbssports.com

sportsmockery.com

Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
NHL
chicitysports.com

Horrific Start Continues for Blackhawks with 6-3 Loss to Detroit

There is an old adage in the NHL: you can’t win the Stanley Cup in October, but you can certainly lose it. With a 0-5-1 record to start the year, the Blackhawks are poised to do just that and then some. The Blackhawks have been absolutely lit up in the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Winless start continues

Fleury allowed four goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders. Fleury actually held the Islanders to a single goal by Anthony Beauvillier through the first 40 minutes, but New York tacked on three more in the first 11:06 of the third period to blow the game open. Fleury has now yielded four goals in each of his first three starts as a Blackhawk -- all losses -- while posting a ghastly 7.06 GAA and .840 save percentage. Fantasy managers should probably keep the veteran on the bench until he can snap out of his early-season funk.
NHL
INSTANT ANALYSIS: Blackhawks Dominant Start Spoiled Late in Home Opener

The Blackhawks were a much better team for the majority of Tuesday's home opener than they were in the opening three contests of the season, but the result unraveled in the third period as the New York Islanders took a 4-1 victory to spoil the first full-crowd game a 1901 W Madison St. in over 19 months.
NHL
Seattle Times

Blackhawks searching for answers after rough start to season

CHICAGO (AP) — Forget about winning for a moment. The Chicago Blackhawks are still looking for their first lead of the season. One of their best players is sidelined by the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The team’s long sellout streak — a source of pride for the franchise — is over.
NHL
CBS Chicago

‘The Pressure Is There’: Blackhawks Look To Start Winning After Continued Losing Streak

CHICAGO (CBS) — Forget about getting their first win. With six contests into the season, the Chicago Blackhawks are still looking for their first lead in a game. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports on a team trying to take the first step in the right direction. Extra conditioning for the Blackhawks Monday as the team looks to turn the page after a historically bad start to the season. “I don’t think the season’s ever slip away. (The) 2019 Blues were dead last in December. The sooner we can turn it around, the better. The solution is going to start in that dressing room...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: Accountability, Kane, No Urgency, Slow Starts & More

To say that the Chicago Blackhawks have had a slow start to their 2021-22 season would be putting it lightly. One of the busiest organizations this past offseason, expectations were justifiably elevated heading into this campaign – among both the franchise and its fanbase. At least such a failure to follow through gives us a lot to talk about on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Patrick Kane and 2 Chicago Blackhawks coaches are removed from the COVID-19 protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks removed Patrick Kane from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Monday along with assistant coach Tomas Mitell and video coach Matt Meacham, and Kane played against the Ottawa Senators. Kane joined Kirby Dach and Dominik Kubalík on the second line 38 seconds into the game. He wound up recording a hat trick to lead the Hawks to a 5-1 victory — their first win of the season. Kane ...
NHL
Chicago Sun-Times

Kevin Cheveldayoff, Patrick Kane apologize, settlement talks begin as Blackhawks scandal fallout continues

In his first news conference during the fallout of the Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal, Jets general manager and former Hawks assistant GM Kevin Cheveldayoff apologized to Kyle Beach for the Hawks’ 2010 inaction. “What Kyle went through is unacceptable and intolerable,” Cheveldayoff told reporters in Winnipeg on Tuesday. “Kyle was...
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL

