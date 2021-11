The Notre Dame football team will have a tall mountain to climb after the release of the first CFP rankings, as they came in at No. 10 overall. On Tuesday night, the first installment of the CFP rankings was announced, and it was no big secret that the Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 1 overall. For the Notre Dame football team, their initial ranking was just inside the top-10, coming in as the No. 10 team in the rankings, giving them a long road ahead if they want to make a return trip to the CFP.

