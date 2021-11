Open Enrollment for individual, family and small business health insurance coverage begins Monday, Nov. 1, and runs through Jan. 15, 2022. This is the time that thousands of New Mexicans will be signing up for health coverage for 2022. If people don’t enroll during this time, it could mean losing coverage or not being able to make changes to current coverage until late in 2022.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO