CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 7 loss to Titans

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40c8aR_0cbO1N9N00

An embarrassing loss to Tennessee has the Kansas City Chiefs on their heels in the midseason, struggling in every aspect of their game. Not only does this loss put them under .500 for the third time this year, but the implications for playoff seeding will also work against them every step of the way for the rest of the season.

Without many factors working in their favor this week, the only way to describe this game would be to call it flat-out ugly. It was almost unwatchable. The gruesome hit on Patrick Mahomes in garbage time was a grim reminder that merely losing a game might not be the worst possible outcome of a one-sided beatdown. Kansas City was totally outplayed and out-coached from the opening drive on, and the lopsided 27-3 final score wasn’t indicative of how truly out of hand this game got for the Chiefs.

Here are our four biggest takeaways from this week’s slaughter in Nashville.

Bolton, Gay impressive despite wider defensive struggles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogZnV_0cbO1N9N00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The weakness of Kansas City’s defense this year was supposed to be the unproven linebacker corps that had the young talent to spare but unimpressive-at-best production in 2020. Despite some early-season setbacks and warranted criticism for their performance, the unit thrived in this game, helping to hold Derrick Henry to just 86 yards on 29 carries without allowing him a rushing touchdown.

Consistency will be key for the linebackers moving forward, and rookie Nick Bolton’s 15-tackle effort against Tennessee should give coaches second thoughts about who wears the communication helmet on Sundays. Bolton was the primary factor for what little went right for Kansas City defensively in this game, with second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr doing his part as well, securing a pretty interception in the third quarter.

These younger players have a big opportunity to step up and become leaders in the vacuum that has formed amid the defense’s collapse. Both look like candidates to be fixtures on the team for years to come.

Mahomes deepens offensive wounds with turnover frenzy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoHbY_0cbO1N9N00
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

One thing the Chiefs absolutely cannot afford with a bottom-tier defense is turnovers. Given their inability to stop anybody, the team lives and dies by the production of its offense, and every turnover creates a situation where a lead shrinks or a deficit widens. There is no in-between with this 2021 Kansas City squad.

Given the situation, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has to find a way to make ball security his primary priority in the future. He threw one interception on a play he was trying to do too much and fumbled on a tuck and run scramble that would’ve had his team in great position had he given himself up and slid. His play this season is particularly curious given how much of a premium he’s placed on keeping possession in the past, and has doomed the Chiefs in some games every bit as much as the defense.

They are out of time this season to truly rebuild, so Kansas City has to make do with what it has. With an eye towards playing smarter instead of harder, they might be able to find their footing in the coming weeks.

Kansas City's top paid defensive linemen are complete non-factor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OauEF_0cbO1N9N00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No defensive lineman has a bigger cap hit this season than Frank Clark, and Chris Jones isn’t far behind. Both have had their moments for Kansas City, but neither is playing particularly well. Their non-sensical lack of production is baffling relative to the amount of money the team has invested in them.

The only sack registered in this game was credited to Ben Niemann, after which ensued a big celebration by Jones for his effort as Kansas City was about to go down by 27 points. Clark and Jones registered a combined three tackles on the day, five times less than the rookie linebacker playing behind them. Something has got to give with this Chiefs team, but don’t count on it being the effort from their defensive stars upfront.

As Chiefs fall from grace, coaching is becoming a primary concern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JblQJ_0cbO1N9N00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee is a very good football team and deserves all credit for making this game a no-doubter. Former Chief and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel called a great game on both sides of the ball, clearly having put together an effective and well-thought-out game plan that gave his team the edge in all four quarters. On the other sideline, the Chiefs completely failed to execute any sort of coherent game plan.

For whatever reason, Kansas City has been totally unable to put together a complete and impressive game this season, either collapsing with a small lead late or looking totally outmatched from the get-go. They’ve beat up on enough of the teams they should’ve to still have something to play for at this point, but it certainly hasn’t been pretty, and they haven’t looked impressive since Week 1.

If they actually intend on making another playoff run, Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo will need to coach not only for the outcome of this season, but potentially their jobs if things continue to trend so steeply downhill.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Chiefs who are on notice after embarrassing loss to Titans

The Chiefs were throttled by the Titans in Week 7 and these Kansas City players are definitely on notice as key contributors to the team’s issues. It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for the Kansas City Chiefs. With fans already skeptical of how the team had looked through six games, they went on the road to Tennessee and got trashed by the Titans, 27-3.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Jets Reportedly Agree To Deadline Trade

After a relatively slow day ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets have agreed to a last-minute deal. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets will send tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in exchange for Chiefs offensive lineman Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The deal was reported just 24 minutes ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
kshb.com

Titanic beating: Chiefs bottom out with 27-3 loss in Tennessee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things turned ugly early Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs and never really got better during a showdown with the Tennessee Titans. Derrick Henry ended up throwing for more touchdowns than Patrick Mahomes, who committed two more turnovers, did as Kansas City and Tennessee met for the first time since the AFC Championship Game after the 2019 season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after loss to Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs had a few big injuries during their Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, but good news came following the game on the most concerning injury of all. Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided reporters with updates after the game, informing them on the condition of star QB Patrick Mahomes, who took a big hit and was knocked out of the game late in the fourth quarter. Mahomes was visibly shaken and needed to be assisted off of the field, but he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on the sideline before the game concluded.
NFL
chatsports.com

Patrick Mahomes Discusses Chiefs' Struggles After Blowout Loss to Titans

The struggles of the Kansas City Chiefs continued Sunday in a surprising 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. For star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the tribulations of the 2021 season are a necessary lesson after the success of the previous years. "It's been rainbows and flowers and awesome for these last...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Willie Gay#American Football#Chiefs Week 7#The Kansas City Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Previewing Chiefs vs. Titans Week 7 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs’ week 7 matchup with Tennessee Titans. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ improved defensive performance in Washington last week. Chiefs’ DL Tershawn Wharton explains his incredible late-game interception in last Sunday’s win, Tyrann Mathieu’s leadership, and plans to slow down Derrick Henry during the team’s weekly press conference. Lastly, In honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month, we flashback to Ed Easton Jr.’s conversation with former NFL player Devon Still and his wife Asha about their partnership to encourage discussions regarding the pre-pregnancy phase, daughter Leah Still, and some advice for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs drop in USA TODAY's power rankings after loss to Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs had one of their worst performances of the Andy Reid era against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, and it shows in USA TODAY’s weekly power rankings. After holding onto the No. 10 spot the past two weeks, the loss in Tennessee has the Chiefs dropping like a rock thrown in a shallow pond. Frankly, I’m surprised that they didn’t fall further given how poor the performance was across the board from the offense, defense and special teams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Chiefs TE Daniel Brown

Right at Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs made a surprising move to acquire Jets tight end Daniel Brown for veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The acquisition came just after their trade with the Steelers for pass-rush specialist Melvin Ingram earlier in the day. A season-ending injury to Jody Fortson...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif thanks Chiefs Kingdom after trade to Jets

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has a new home after being traded to the New York Jets ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Canadian offensive lineman spent his entire NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, developing into the player he is today over the past seven seasons. Shortly after the news was announced Duvernay-Tardif posted to social media, thanking the Kansas City Chiefs organization, fans and explaining his decision to pursue an opportunity with a new team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy