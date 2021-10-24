Westmont shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Sheriff’s Department

A Saturday night shooting in Westmont resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and the wounding of an adult man, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department .

The shooting was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon at about 9 p.m. in the 9600 block of Normandie Avenue, authorities said.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy and the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of both victims have not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org

