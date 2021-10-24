Photos-WSOC: Xavier Musketeers @ UConn Huskies - 10/24/21

Over the weekend, Jeff Capel and the Pitt staff are playing host to Darren Buchanan for the second time in October, Buchanan told PSN. “My thoughts going into the visit is to just get to know coach Capel and the staff more and to see how I would I fit there,” Buchanan told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I’m hoping to learn more about the culture they have and is trying to build and more about the basketball program.”

