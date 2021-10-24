Photos-WSOC: Xavier Musketeers @ UConn Huskies - 10/24/21

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
Amanda Sauer is the female college football referee that is working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The female college football referee working the Big Ten game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes is Amanda Sauer.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. 2021...
The Alabama Crimson Tide were off in Week 9, but a significant shake up at the top of the college football rankings has the College Football Playoff hopefuls at the top spot behind Georgia, checking in at No. 2 in the updated CBS Sports 130. Among teams in the top 20 of the our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, only No. 1 Georgia still holds its current position from last week's balloting.
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
Back before she was an Instagram model with a ridiculous 4.5 million followers, Brittany Renner played soccer at Jackson State University. She’s back on campus and appears pretty fired up. Renner met with a number of Jackson State football players this week and also had a chat with head coach...
USC is one of the most storied college football programs in the country, but it certainly doesn’t look that way tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are playing host to 0-7 Arizona for their homecoming game and to say the crowd is a bit sparse would be an understatement.
NEW YORK – Big East Conference media day kicked off Tuesday at Madison Square Garden and Xavier University's men's basketball team was picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll and the Musketeers had two players selected to the All-Big East preseason first-team. Fifth-year senior Paul Scruggs was a...
NEW YORK --- The Xavier University Musketeers were picked to finish third in the 2021-22 BIG EAST Conference race in the preseason poll of league coaches. The announcement was made as part of the annual BIG EAST Basketball Media Day at Madison Square Garden in New York. In addition to...
For the first time in a year and a half, the energy and excitement that was noticeably absent during the pandemic were brimming inside Xavier University's newly renovated Cintas Center on Friday night for Musketeer Madness. Approximately 5,700 fans packed in to celebrate the return of basketball – far more...
Over the weekend, Jeff Capel and the Pitt staff are playing host to Darren Buchanan for the second time in October, Buchanan told PSN. “My thoughts going into the visit is to just get to know coach Capel and the staff more and to see how I would I fit there,” Buchanan told Pittsburgh Sports Now. “I’m hoping to learn more about the culture they have and is trying to build and more about the basketball program.”
CINCINNATI, OH - Xavier prepares for an exciting weekend of action as they take on two of the top teams in the BIG EAST. The matches are slated to begin on Friday at 6:00 pm ET against Butler, and Saturday at 4:00 pm ET against Connecticut live from Cintas Center.
The UConn women’s soccer team welcomed No. 17 Xavier to Joseph J. Morrone Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24. The Huskies (8-7-1 overall, 4-4-1 Big East) looked to solidify their spot in the top six and get one step closer to clinching their spot in the Big East tournament, while the Musketeers (16-1-1 overall, 9-1-0 Big East) hoped to clinch the regular season title and kill off any chance of Georgetown overtaking them at the top.
UConn men’s hockey head coach Mike Cavanaugh wanted more from his offense and he got it on Tuesday night as the Huskies defeated No. 20 Northeastern, 5-3. After entering the game following a pair of losses at Ohio State in which the Huskies failed to score for the final 78:43, UConn scored five goals in the first two periods en route to the victory. Cavanaugh’s side improves to 3-3-0 on the season and 2-1-0 in Hockey East play.
On Thursday, when the University of Oklahoma announced the largest donation toward a women’s sport in OU history, head coach Patty Gasso's softball team had no words. Love’s Travel Stops made a donation to the OU softball program that could total $12 million, paving the way for Love’s Field to become a reality and giving the Sooners a new home for softball as soon as 2024.
UConn football has scheduled a home-and-home series with USF for the 2023 and 2028 seasons, according to FBSchedules.com. The Huskies will host their former American Athletic Conference rivals at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on October 1, 2023, then make the return trip to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on September 1, 2028.
Comments / 0