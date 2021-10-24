CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell; Kane, Khaira, and Stillman in COVID-19 Protocol

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks have made a roster move before tonight’s matchup with the Detroit Red Wings, recalling defenseman Ian Mitchell with the team battling multiple COVID-19 related absences on the roster and behind the bench. The team also announced that forward Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman...

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
Blackhawks' Toews, Borgstrom not practicing due to COVID-19 protocol

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Tuesday that captain Jonathan Toews and forward Henrik Borgstrom will not practice due to COVID-19 protocol. Both players are just the latest members of the Blackhawks organization to be added to the protocol. Players Patrick Kane, Jujhar Khaira, Ryan Carpenter, Riley Stillman and Erik Gustafsson have...
Patrick Kane, Ryan Carpenter, and Erik Gustafsson Enter COVID-19 Protocol

As if the Blackhawks needed anything else to go wrong, they’re now dealing with COVID-19 issues on the roster that will sideline their biggest star and others. Patrick Kane, Ryan Carpenter, and Erik Gustafsson all missed today’s practice and are in the COVID-19 protocol right now. In addition, the Blackhawks recalled Reese Johnson from Rockford this afternoon. Johnson scored a goal for the IceHogs in a 6-3 loss to the Iowa Wild on Friday night.
PHT Morning Skate: Blackhawks reaction; O’Reilly in COVID-19 protocol

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • “How does any of what transpired Tuesday suggest we have moved forward from the time when it seemed perfectly normal for a group of men to sit around and decide it was too much trouble and would cause too much distraction to act on an allegation of sexual assault?” [Daily Faceoff]
MEDICAL UPDATE: Kane Removed from COVID-19 Protocol

Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forward Patrick Kane, assistant coach Tomas Mitell and assistant coach, video Matt Meacham have returned from Covid-19 Protocol. Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an...
Pre-Gamin’: Blackhawks at Blues (7:00 CT) — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

In the second leg of a two-games-in-two-nights road trip, the Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues for what will be their toughest matchup of the season. The Blues check in to this one at 5-1-0 and look like an absolute machine in all facets of the game, especially on offense, where they lead the NHL in scoring on a per-game basis at almost five goals per contest. Unfortunately, as we know, the Blackhawks’ defense and goaltending have been anything but stellar this season. Tonight’s starter in net, Marc-André Fleury, enters play with a GAA north of five, and the team tied with the Coyotes for dead-last in the NHL in goals allowed per game.
Sports
Patrick Kane is Back, Rebuilding the Brand, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The Blackhawks have dropped each of their first nine games this season, and they’re back in action tonight when they take on the Ottawa Senators at the United Center. • Patrick Kane will be back in the lineup tonight after missing four games in the COVID-19 protocols. Kane was on the ice this morning with the team in his first practice in over a week.
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
