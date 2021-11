The first College Football Playoff rankings are finally out, and they provided an interesting initial look at how the committee will view certain storylines over the course of the next month-plus. While the SEC, Big Ten and Oregon received quite a bit of respect, undefeated Oklahoma and Cincinnati did not. And it appears that there is at least an outside chance that Alabama could make the CFP with two losses if it can still win the SEC West.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO