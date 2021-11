The Giants season is dwindling. They’re 1-5 after a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, without much hope that it’s going to get better. Their schedule is hard, but this week’s game, on paper, should be a winnable one. The Carolina Panthers are 3-3 after a 3-0 start, struggling with the turnover prone Sam Darnold, a former Jets first-round draft pick, at quarterback. But it’s not as if the Giants have been any better — and their own quarterback, Daniel Jones, turned the ball over four times last week.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO