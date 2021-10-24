Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll How They Fared

Last meeting: Honaker 35, Hurley 0 (March 6, 2021 in Hurley, Va.) Honaker can take a step closer to wrapping up the Black Diamond District title in Doug Hubbard’s 39th and final season as the head coach. … The Tigers (3-3) are averaging 33.4 points per game. “Honaker has improved since the spring,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “The QB [Sean Gill] is a dual threat to run or pass, they have a couple of kids that run extremely hard and all of course Honaker has some biggins on the line. I’m not sure where Doug always finds these big dudes, but I like to have his secret before he retires.” … Hurley (1-3) has been led by Payton Hurley’s five touchdowns and Chris Rife’s average of 12 tackles per game. Kevin Looney has gotten healthy from an ankle sprain and that should help the Rebels. “I’m not sure if we can pull it off, but we are going to try to play five or six games from Oct. 19 to Nov. 6,” Justus said. “Quarantines and injuries might prevent us from doing that, but we’re gonna give it a go.”

FOOTBALL ・ 15 DAYS AGO