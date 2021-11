The McDonell football program has come a long way in four years. The Macks started their eight-man journey in 2018 with a winless campaign and now are in the postseason for the first time, earning a No. 3 seed and will play at No. 2 Prairie Farm on Friday evening. McDonell (6-2) started the season with six consecutive victories before suffering losses to Phillips and Gilman. The Pirates ran for 434 yards in last Friday's 58-24 win over the Macks and in recent weeks McDonell has faced stiff challenges in the run defense department. The last three opponents for the Macks (New Auburn, Phillips and McDonell) have each run for at least 347 yards.

PRAIRIE FARM, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO