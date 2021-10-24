CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans rout Chiefs 27-3 with dominate first half

By Nick Catlin
KOMU
 9 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tennessee Titans, 27-3. The Chiefs have now lost to every current AFC division leader this season. The Titans came out of the gates sprinting on Sunday. They scored 14 points in the first quarter and then an additional 13 points in the...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
AllTitans

Titans Double Up on RB Additions

There is no running back the Tennessee Titans could have signed to adequately replace Derrick Henry. So, they brought in more than one. Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman were among four players the Titans added their practice squad on Tuesday. The expectation is that Peterson, one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers, will be signed to the active roster in the coming days and will be in the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Whether Foreman is a complementary piece or a fallback option remains to be seen.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
Yardbarker

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 27-3 Loss to the Tennessee Titans

Despite generating some positive momentum in Week 6 with a huge win over the Washington Football Team, the Kansas City Chiefs struggled immensely against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. From beginning to end, the Chiefs were outclassed by a team that should now be considered a top competitor in the AFC. The final score in this one was 27-3.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Jets Reportedly Agree To Deadline Trade

After a relatively slow day ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets have agreed to a last-minute deal. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets will send tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in exchange for Chiefs offensive lineman Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The deal was reported just 24 minutes ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Concussion#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Set To Work Out Legendary Running Back

The Tennessee Titans are bracing for life without all-world running back Derrick Henry, who reportedly suffered a season-ending injury against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. So to fill the void, the Titans appear to be eyeing another all-world running back. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans are expected...
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs who are on notice after embarrassing loss to Titans

The Chiefs were throttled by the Titans in Week 7 and these Kansas City players are definitely on notice as key contributors to the team’s issues. It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for the Kansas City Chiefs. With fans already skeptical of how the team had looked through six games, they went on the road to Tennessee and got trashed by the Titans, 27-3.
NFL
AllTitans

Titans to Add One of NFL's All-Time Rushing Leaders

Update, 2 p.m. (CDT): The Tennessee Titans will sign Adrian Peterson, one of the NFL's all-time leading rushers, to their practice squad with the expectation that he will be added to the active roster, according to multiple reports. Peterson's addition is a reaction to the foot injury Derrick Henry sustained...
NFL
kingstonthisweek.com

NFL SUNDAY PREVIEW: Top defender calls Chiefs fan base ‘toxic’ ... Kryk's straight-up picks for Week 8

Are things really beginning to split at the seams in Kansas City? In some ways it sure seems so. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The latest came Saturday morning, in a report at ProFootballTalk.com. Two prominent members of the Chiefs’ atrocious defence went on Instagram to slam the NFL team’s fans for being spoiled by success.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Final Score: Titans completely dominate Chiefs in 27-3 beatdown

After gaining momentum with a good second half in Week 6 against the Washington Football Team, the Kansas City Chiefs came out against the Tennessee Titans and fell flat on their face. And after their 27-3 loss to the Titans, they aren’t not showing any signs of getting up. Turnovers and bad defense in the first half put them in an insurmountable hole.
NFL
chatsports.com

Titans defense makes statement in dominant win over Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans entered their Week 7 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs with plenty of injury concerns on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the secondary. Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton remains on IR and rookie first-round pick Caleb Farley tore his ACL in Monday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. Starting safety Amani Hooker popped up on Friday’s injury report after suffering a late-week groin injury. Hooker was among the inactives, and the Titans were down another starter in the secondary. Cornerback Chris Jackson, who was set to start on the outside, went through a fitness test prior to kickoff and was surprisingly among the inactives despite practicing in full on Friday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy