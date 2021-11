Just like that, there's concern for the Raiders offense going into Sunday's home game against the Eagles. A day after he didn't receive an official designation on the team's injury report, tight end Darren Waller has been downgraded to questionable for Week 7. The Pro Bowl pass catcher missed practice Wednesday, with Las Vegas deeming it a rest day, before returning in full Thursday, then practicing on a limited basis Friday due to ankle and knee injuries. Now, it's unclear if Waller will be ready to suit up at all.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO