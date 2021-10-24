CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

No goals as Messi plays in his 1st 'Classique'

Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Lionel Messi's first "Classique” ended in...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Arsenal sign a FOUR-YEAR OLD, who is still at nursery, dubbed 'little Messi' and has thousands watching his skill videos on Instagram, after he was scouted while playing with kids twice his age

Arsenal have demonstrated that it is never too early to spot future talent after the Gunners signed a four-year-old Instagram sensation dubbed 'little Messi'. Zayn Ali Salman, now five years old, has made history in becoming the youngest ever recruit at Arsenal after signing up for the Premier League side's pre-Academy aged just four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WDBO

Messi, Salah score 2 each in Champions League goal rush

There was a goal rush in the Champions League on Tuesday and it was hardly a surprise to see Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah among the scorers. By converting coolly taken penalties late in their games, Messi and Salah sealed 3-2 wins for Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, respectively, on a chaotic night when 35 goals were scored across eight group matches — at an average of nearly 4.4 goals.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Yardbarker

Messi Chased By Marseille Supporter During Le Classique

Olympique de Marseille lost complete control of their supporters on Sunday night as rivals Paris Saint-Germain visited the Orange Vélodrome for the latest installment of Le Classique. PSG supporters were already banned from attending the match out of caution and during the match, Neymar Jr. was pelted with trash as...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Lionel Messi Gives His Honest Opinion On This Year's Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has given his honest opinion on this year's Ballon d'Or, describing the possibility of winning the prize for a seventh time as "crazy". Despite playing in a poor Barcelona side last season, Messi still banged in the goals and then captained Argentina to a long-awaited Copa America triumph in the summer.
SOCCER
Reuters

Messi keen on Barcelona return after hanging up his boots

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi said he will return to live in Barcelona with his family when his time at Paris St Germain is over and would like to help the LaLiga club in the role of a technical director. Messi ended a two-decade stay at the cash-strapped Spanish...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitter Rivals#Paris Saint Germain#Psg#Ap#French
Frankfort Times

Messi to miss PSG's match at Leipzig in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's match at Leipzig in the Champions League because of hamstring and knee pain, the club said Tuesday. Messi was replaced at halftime of PSG's 2-1 victory over Lille in the French league on Friday with coach Mauricio Pochettino describing the substitution as a “precaution.”
UEFA
goal.com

Video: Watch Bellingham score Messi-esque wonder goal for Dortmund

The England international left three defenders for dead on his way to netting a stunning solo goal on Saturday. Jude Bellingham took a leaf out of the Lionel Messi playbook on Saturday to score a magical individual effort for Borussia Dortmund against Arminia Bielefeld. Bellingham, who finished fifth in Goal's...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

On This Day: Rooney's 1st PL Goal

On October 19th, 2002, 16-year old Wayne Rooney introduced his self to the football world when he scored a screamer past Arsenal's David Seaman. Rooney also became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history at the time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is out for the next FOUR weeks after sustaining hip injury in Le Classique... but Sergio Ramos could return to training next week as he looks to finally make his debut in France

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is expected to be out for four weeks after sustaining a hip injury during their clash with Marseille on Sunday. Verratti sustained the injury during PSG's 0-0 draw with Marseille in this weekend's Le Classique. As a result, he will most likely miss Italy's World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Northern Ireland next month.
SOCCER
The Independent

Roma vs AC Milan: Zlatan Ibrahimovic strikes as Jose Mourinho suffers first ever Serie A home loss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a superb free-kick as AC Milan secured a seventh successive league win to remain level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli with a 2-1 victory at Roma.The 40-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with Franck Kessie adding a second from the penalty spot in the second half after Ibrahimovic was upended.Milan’s Theo Hernandez was sent off before Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the home side, but it was not enough as manager Jose Mourinho – who spent two successful seasons with Inter Milan – suffered his...
SOCCER
The Independent

Norwich’s misery deepens as Raphinha and Rodrigo seal Leeds victory

Raphinha and Rodrigo grabbed second-half goals to earn Leeds a 2-1 win that continued Norwich’s nightmare return to the Premier League.A crazy four-minute spell after the break settled the game as Marcelo Bielsa’s men picked up a second top-flight victory of the season.Raphinha opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Andrew Omobamidele levelled, but the Canaries succumbed to Rodrigo’s long-range effort that slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp as their winless run in the Premier League extended to 20 matches.Daniel Farke reacted to the 7-0 horror show at Chelsea by ditching the five at the back formation which had been...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy