No goals as Messi plays in his 1st 'Classique'

Lionel Messi sure is ready for his first career fixture against Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 play. The Argentine forward recently took in a scheduled training session with PSG ahead of Le Classique. As he has done countless times before, Messi scored one standout goal that many goalkeepers in...
Arsenal have demonstrated that it is never too early to spot future talent after the Gunners signed a four-year-old Instagram sensation dubbed 'little Messi'. Zayn Ali Salman, now five years old, has made history in becoming the youngest ever recruit at Arsenal after signing up for the Premier League side's pre-Academy aged just four.
There was a goal rush in the Champions League on Tuesday and it was hardly a surprise to see Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah among the scorers. By converting coolly taken penalties late in their games, Messi and Salah sealed 3-2 wins for Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, respectively, on a chaotic night when 35 goals were scored across eight group matches — at an average of nearly 4.4 goals.
One can never know on what to expect from Lionel Messi on the pitch. And even at this stage in his career, the Paris Saint-Germain forward can still catch his opponents off guard. After Kylian Mbappe won a penalty kick for PSG in its UEFA Champions League group stage fixture...
Olympique de Marseille lost complete control of their supporters on Sunday night as rivals Paris Saint-Germain visited the Orange Vélodrome for the latest installment of Le Classique. PSG supporters were already banned from attending the match out of caution and during the match, Neymar Jr. was pelted with trash as...
Lionel Messi has given his honest opinion on this year's Ballon d'Or, describing the possibility of winning the prize for a seventh time as "crazy". Despite playing in a poor Barcelona side last season, Messi still banged in the goals and then captained Argentina to a long-awaited Copa America triumph in the summer.
Lionel Messi says it was inappropriate for Barcelona president Joan Laporta to say he could have played for free but has suggested he would have been willing to accept a bigger pay cut to stay at Camp Nou. Messi, 34, accepted a salary reduction of 50% in the summer but...
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi said he will return to live in Barcelona with his family when his time at Paris St Germain is over and would like to help the LaLiga club in the role of a technical director. Messi ended a two-decade stay at the cash-strapped Spanish...
It has been a tough start for Lionel Messi campaign in the Ligue 1 this season... Paris has not been too kind to Lionel Messi so far in Ligue 1. The Argentine star, who moved to PSG from Barcelona, is yet to score a goal in the ongoing 2021/22 season of the Ligue 1.
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain's match at Leipzig in the Champions League because of hamstring and knee pain, the club said Tuesday. Messi was replaced at halftime of PSG's 2-1 victory over Lille in the French league on Friday with coach Mauricio Pochettino describing the substitution as a “precaution.”
Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain dropped two points as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille after playing more than half an hour with 10 men amid minor crowd trouble on Sunday. The game was briefly paused twice because of incidents involving OM...
The England international left three defenders for dead on his way to netting a stunning solo goal on Saturday. Jude Bellingham took a leaf out of the Lionel Messi playbook on Saturday to score a magical individual effort for Borussia Dortmund against Arminia Bielefeld. Bellingham, who finished fifth in Goal's...
On October 19th, 2002, 16-year old Wayne Rooney introduced his self to the football world when he scored a screamer past Arsenal's David Seaman. Rooney also became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history at the time.
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is expected to be out for four weeks after sustaining a hip injury during their clash with Marseille on Sunday. Verratti sustained the injury during PSG's 0-0 draw with Marseille in this weekend's Le Classique. As a result, he will most likely miss Italy's World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Northern Ireland next month.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck a superb free-kick as AC Milan secured a seventh successive league win to remain level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli with a 2-1 victory at Roma.The 40-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 25th minute, with Franck Kessie adding a second from the penalty spot in the second half after Ibrahimovic was upended.Milan’s Theo Hernandez was sent off before Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed a late consolation goal in stoppage time for the home side, but it was not enough as manager Jose Mourinho – who spent two successful seasons with Inter Milan – suffered his...
The forward scored in injury time to earn his side a 2-2 draw against Atalanta and bring his own European tally up to five in four games. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was elated to see Cristiano Ronaldo once more come to the rescue as the Portuguese striker netted twice to claw back a vital Champions League point against Atalanta.
Raphinha and Rodrigo grabbed second-half goals to earn Leeds a 2-1 win that continued Norwich’s nightmare return to the Premier League.A crazy four-minute spell after the break settled the game as Marcelo Bielsa’s men picked up a second top-flight victory of the season.Raphinha opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Andrew Omobamidele levelled, but the Canaries succumbed to Rodrigo’s long-range effort that slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp as their winless run in the Premier League extended to 20 matches.Daniel Farke reacted to the 7-0 horror show at Chelsea by ditching the five at the back formation which had been...
