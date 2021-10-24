Tua's day: Lots of good, 2 bad picks and more trade talk

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins suffered yet another loss, this time to thee Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami has struggled without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, going 0-3 since he was injured in Week 2. However, there is some good news regarding the former No. 5 overall pick. On Monday, head...
Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have intensified this week, with the Miami Dolphins named as the most likely suitor. It’s easy to imagine those rumors are taking a bit of a toll on Miami’s current quarterback. After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s well...
With rumors swirling around a potential trade sending Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be headed to the NFC East. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly on the verge of closing a deal for star quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. New details are emerging rapidly in this potential deal and one of those surrounds current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
If the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins goes through, a domino will include an aggressive pursuit of Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa on the part of the Washington Football Team, two sources tell Washington SI. The Dolphins have long been the "front-runners'' for...
Some ideas that people throw out there on the internet just aren’t worth commenting on. We’re honestly not quite sure if this is in that territory or not, but given that it looks like Chad Forbes posted this with all manner of sincerity, we thought we’d take on the idea.
Adversity continues for him in his second season, but Tua Tagovailoa is a different breed. He missed three games because of fractured ribs and is in the middle of trade rumors again. Reports have surfaced on the Dolphins and Texans wanting to have a deal finalized on Deshaun Watson. Miami is in “win now” mode, but Tagovailoa still believes he’s their quarterback. He’s been recovering from physical pain, but the native Hawaiian is not dwelling on the noise.
Mired at 1-6, the Miami Dolphins are in an unenviable position to start the 2021 NFL season. Coming off a 10-6 performance a season ago, expectations for head coach Brian Flores' team were as high as they had been in recent history. Now, seven weeks into the 2021 campaign, those...
Miami Gardens, Fla. — The story line has not changed over the last couple of months, nor did Miami coach Brian Flores’ answer on Friday from when he was first asked about the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa months ago. “Tua’s our quarterback,” Flores said. That’s not in dispute —...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are trying to keep their focus, despite losing another heartbreaker on Sunday 30-28 to the Atlanta Falcons. The Dolphins have now lost six straight games. On top of that, there are intensifying trade talks about the team possibly acquiring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Brian Flores got pressed by Dolphin reporters in Friday’s presser. The third-year head coach is in the middle of trade rumors involving his quarterback. Miami’s front office has entertained the thought of getting Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. As a former first-round pick, Watson has 22 active cases of sexual assault against him. Tua Tagovailoa is in year two at quarterback for the Dolphins. He was selected at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama. His teammates and former NFL players (Tiki Barber) want him to remain the guy.
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have agreed to terms on a deal for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but they are waiting for his legal issues to be resolved. Miami reportedly wants NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to give clarity on the length of a suspension Watson will face for sexual assault allegations that were brought to light this offseason.
