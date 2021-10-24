CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tua's day: Lots of good, 2 bad picks and more trade talk

Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s numbers said he merited a...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Make Official Roster Move With Tua Tagovailoa

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins suffered yet another loss, this time to thee Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami has struggled without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, going 0-3 since he was injured in Week 2. However, there is some good news regarding the former No. 5 overall pick. On Monday, head...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have intensified this week, with the Miami Dolphins named as the most likely suitor. It’s easy to imagine those rumors are taking a bit of a toll on Miami’s current quarterback. After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s well...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson trade reportedly includes Washington getting Tua

With rumors swirling around a potential trade sending Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be headed to the NFC East. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly on the verge of closing a deal for star quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. New details are emerging rapidly in this potential deal and one of those surrounds current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Ap#The Miami Dolphins
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa to Chiefs is internet’s worst trade idea

Some ideas that people throw out there on the internet just aren’t worth commenting on. We’re honestly not quite sure if this is in that territory or not, but given that it looks like Chad Forbes posted this with all manner of sincerity, we thought we’d take on the idea.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Tua Tagovailoa with back-to-back good games for Dolphins, amid trade rumors

Adversity continues for him in his second season, but Tua Tagovailoa is a different breed. He missed three games because of fractured ribs and is in the middle of trade rumors again. Reports have surfaced on the Dolphins and Texans wanting to have a deal finalized on Deshaun Watson. Miami is in “win now” mode, but Tagovailoa still believes he’s their quarterback. He’s been recovering from physical pain, but the native Hawaiian is not dwelling on the noise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Friday's NFL: As trade deadline looms, Dolphins say Tua is 'our QB'

Miami Gardens, Fla. — The story line has not changed over the last couple of months, nor did Miami coach Brian Flores’ answer on Friday from when he was first asked about the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa months ago. “Tua’s our quarterback,” Flores said. That’s not in dispute —...
NFL
Click10.com

Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa is in a good frame of mind, despite trade talk

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are trying to keep their focus, despite losing another heartbreaker on Sunday 30-28 to the Atlanta Falcons. The Dolphins have now lost six straight games. On top of that, there are intensifying trade talks about the team possibly acquiring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s quarterback per Brian Flores, despite trade rumors

Brian Flores got pressed by Dolphin reporters in Friday’s presser. The third-year head coach is in the middle of trade rumors involving his quarterback. Miami’s front office has entertained the thought of getting Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. As a former first-round pick, Watson has 22 active cases of sexual assault against him. Tua Tagovailoa is in year two at quarterback for the Dolphins. He was selected at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama. His teammates and former NFL players (Tiki Barber) want him to remain the guy.
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy