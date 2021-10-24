Tua's day: Lots of good, 2 bad picks and more trade talk

Brian Flores got pressed by Dolphin reporters in Friday’s presser. The third-year head coach is in the middle of trade rumors involving his quarterback. Miami’s front office has entertained the thought of getting Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. As a former first-round pick, Watson has 22 active cases of sexual assault against him. Tua Tagovailoa is in year two at quarterback for the Dolphins. He was selected at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama. His teammates and former NFL players (Tiki Barber) want him to remain the guy.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO