Public Health

CDC: Deadly bacteria found in aromatherapy spray, recall initiated

By Joseph Ostapiuk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 9 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said it identified a deadly bacteria in an aromatherapy spray identical to the type that sickened four people earlier this year and killed two, including a child. Simultaneously, around 3,900 bottles of Better Homes and...

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
