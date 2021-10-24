CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Mitchell embracing challenge of defending Steph

NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavion Mitchell has lived up to his amazing "off-night" nickname through the first two games of his NBA career. After locking up Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell, the challenge ratchets up Sunday night as Steph Curry and the Warriors roll into Golden 1 Center. Mitchell joined "The Old Man...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How Mitchell impressed Walton in Kings' loss to Jazz

One look at Davion Mitchell's stat line in the Kings' 110-101 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night would indicate that the rookie had a bad game. But Mitchell's impact goes beyond the stat sheet. In his first regular-season game in front of Kings fans at Golden 1 Center,...
NBA
FanSided

Sacramento Kings: Davion Mitchell pick already paying off

When the Sacramento Kings drafted Davion Mitchell with the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, concerns over the selection were legitimate. How would he fit into an already-guard-heavy team? And why use a lottery pick on someone that would be 23 years old before his rookie year even commenced?
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Damian Lillard
Modesto Bee

‘They go crazy’: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell hails Kings’ crowd, physicality, Davion Mitchell

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell left the floor with a look of exasperation after escaping with a 110-101 victory over the Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center. Mitchell, a two-time All-Star who has been to the Western Conference semifinals twice in his four playoff appearances, had high praise for the Kings, hailing their crowd, their newfound physicality and the rookie defensive stopper who is terrorizing opposing ballhandlers.
NBA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Steph Curry calls Davion Mitchell an ‘Offensive Assassin’

Steph Curry called Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell an ‘offensive assassin’ after the Golden State Warriors faced the Kings on Sunday night. The Warriors won the game, 119-107, moving Golden State to 3-0 on the season and dropping the Kings to 1-2. And while Mitchell has turned heads with his...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Stephen Curry delivers honest opinion on rookie Davion Mitchell after Warriors vs Kings

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to extend their win streak in the NBA 2021-22 Season after the team got the better off Sacramento Kings. With that win the Dubs have registered a 3-0 record in the season. After the game Curry gave his honest opinion on the much-spoken about rookie Davion Mitchell, who was given the duty to mark the marquee 3-point shooter in Warriors vs Kings showdown.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#Kings#Warriors#The La Clippers#Statmuse#Fg
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Are Stephen A. Smith And "First Take" In Trouble?

Stephen A. Smith has consistently been one of ESPN's most polarizing and successful personalities. After leaving the network in the late 2000s, Smith found his way back to ESPN in 2012, where he joined First Take, a debate showing starring the likes of Skip Bayless. Bayless had been the main analyst on the show since its inception in 2007 and it was becoming clear that Bayless needed someone opposite of him who could handle his ridiculous hot takes all while offering some comedy and entertainment. As soon as Smith and Bayless linked up, they created TV magic. Every single episode was packed with gags and ridiculous debates that would leave you with splitting sides and an extra helping of frustration. Needless to say, it was the best thing that ESPN had going on.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy