CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

What Aunt Advice Do We Think Rebekah Mikaelson Will Give Hope?

fangirlish.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRebekah and Freya Mikaelson are two of the most dedicated, loving, and all about their niece, Aunties in the world. Granted it is a fictional world, but hey, still, theirs is a story that is told. And we’re accepting the dedication that they have towards Hope as Auntie training....

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Claire Holt to Appear in Legacies Season 4 as Rebekah Mikaelson

Another much-missed Mikaelson is returning to the fold. Claire Holt, who played Rebekah on both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, will reprise her role in the Nov. 11 episode of Legacies (The CW, 9/8c). “Hope is tracked down by the one person who could help her — Rebekah Mikaelson,” reads the episode’s official synopsis. “Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her. Josie and Lizzie hold out hope in a seemingly dire situation as MG figures out what he can do to help. Meanwhile, Kaleb wants to set things right...
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

Countdown To Christmas: ‘Boyfriends Of Christmas Past’

Relationships are complicated. If anyone ever tries to tell you different, because they would be lying. Every relationship is its own beast – its own set of rules, its own way of evolving, its own catalyst of change. And that’s not a bad thing. Because it is our relationships in...
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘Welcome To Plathville’ Stars Break Family Tradition, Share Another First

Growing up, the Welcome to Plathville kids had a pretty sheltered life. This means that they missed out on many things. For example, they weren’t allowed to eat or drink sugary foods. On the show, Ethan Plath was seen trying his first can of Coke in his twenties. Viewers were shocked to find out that he had never tasted Coke before. Kim and Barry Plath‘s kids had plenty of other restrictions while living at home.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
fangirlish.com

‘Legacies’ 4×04 Photos: “See You On The Other Side”

Relationships are tested as Malivore tries to divide the Super Squad on Legacies 4×04, “See You On The Other Side.” Plus, the team can’t lean on Hope’s heroism as she wrestles with her reality in a sort of limbo. The CW is holding back on photos. This tactic is likely...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Holt
fangirlish.com

‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Talks About Her Character

Oh Bridgerton, when will you be back, because the truth is, we want more of you. We miss you. The show has been one of our favorites and we’ve been following all the news for the second season. One actress that we’re excited to see is Simone Ashley. The actress joins the Netflix shows second season as Kate Sharma, the love interest to Anthony Bridgerton.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Legacies
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Stewart reveals secret engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart is engaged! The Spencer actress has announced that her girlfriend of three years Dylan Meyer has popped the question. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday to promote the upcoming Princess Diana biopic, the 31-year-old actress revealed: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," before opening up about the details of the proposal.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy