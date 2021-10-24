Pickerington police investigate possible threat

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington police are investigate possible threats toward Pickerington High School Central on Sunday night, but school officials say Monday classes will go ahead as planned.

The threat has since been determined not to be credible by police.

Early on Sunday evening, the Pickerington police sent out this statement: “Our department was notified this evening about a possible threat towards Central High school,” said a sergeant with the Pickerington Police Department. “We are working with school officials at this time. School officials will notify parents with further information.”

According to Sgt. Erich Rathgaber of Pickerington Police Department they are investigating threats, and working with staff at Pickerington Central High School.

As far as affecting school on Monday, school officials say it will go ahead as planned.

Pickerington High School Central said in a social media pos t:

“Good evening Tiger Families — Thank you to those who have contacted staff members and the Pickerington Police Department regarding a threat to PHSC on Snapchat. We are working closely with law enforcement and the district. We are planning on having school tomorrow with additional law enforcement on site. If anything changes in regards to school tomorrow, we will communicate those changes.”

UPDATE: The threat has since been determined as not credible, according to a statement at about 9:00 p.m. on the school’s social media page:

“Good evening. We appreciate all of the messages we have been receiving throughout this evening’s investigation involving a possible threat against PHSC. We take each and every situation seriously in order to keep our staff and students safe. In the past few hours, the Pickerington Police have determined that at this point, the threat is not credible. The threat was originated in St Joseph MO. PPD has done an incredible job with the investigation. We appreciate their partnership.”

