CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Fire on cargo ship off British Columbia coast reported out

By JIM MORRIS
WOKV
WOKV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HI4vQ_0cbNvS8y00
Canada Container Ship Fire Ships work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the shore in Victoria, British Columbia, Canaeda, on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The container ship caught fire on Saturday and 16 crew members were evacuated and brought to Ogden Point Pier. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP) (Chad Hipolito)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — Canadian Coast Guard officials said Sunday a fire that was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off the coast of British Columbia appeared to be out.

The Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers held hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.

“The majority of the fire is actually out,” JJ Brickett, federal incident commander with the Canadian Coast Guard, said during a teleconference Sunday. “We still see it smoldering.”

The Coast Guard said the hazardous material inside the containers prevented the ship’s crew from spraying cold water directly on the fire. An emergency zone had been doubled to two nautical miles around the Zim Kingston.

Brickett said it was “a really good sign” that there was no indication of scorching or charring on adjacent containers.

“Presumably everything that was inside those containers has been consumed by the fire,” he said. “The fire is smoldering and we’re continuing to cool on either side.”

The Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre in Victoria said 16 crewmembers were safely taken off the ship, while five others, including the captain, remained on board at their own behest.

The coast guard said a hazardous materials crew from Vancouver was mobilizing and the owner of the Zim Kingston had contracted the U.S.-based Resolve Marine Group for salvage operations, including firefighting and recovery of the containers.

Danaos Shipping Co. which manages the container ship, said in an emailed statement earlier: “No injuries were reported. The fire appears to have been contained.”

Brickett said the U.S. Coast Guard had dispatched a tracking buoy to monitor 40 containers that fell overboard from the Zim Kingston in choppy waters Friday. The containers were about 27 nautical miles off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday.

Two of those containers held “materials we would be concerned about,” Brickett said, but added that “none of our trajectories right now have any of those containers grounding.”

Efforts to retrieve the containers would not be able to start until after a break in a storm that was forecast to worsen until Monday, authorities said.

Brickett said the ship’s owners had “been very responsible” and acted properly in hiring the proper resources. It was too early to say what caused the fire or if it was related to the containers falling overboard, he said.

“Our first priority is to stabilize the scene, put the flames out,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Man charged with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant

DENVER — Authorities have charged a California man accused of assaulting an American Airlines flight attendant last week on a flight from New York City to Santa Ana, California, prompting the plane to divert to Denver and leaving the flight attendant with a concussion and injuries to her face, according to investigators.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Dutch health body urges booster shots for those 60 and over

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The Dutch health council advised the government Tuesday to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to everybody 60 and older and residents of nursing homes, saying it was seeing indications that COVID-19 protection was waning among older people. “To get ahead of an increase...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WOKV

Banana farmers lose livelihoods as lava devours La Palma

LAS MANCHAS DE ABAJO, Canary Islands — (AP) — His home went first. Then the house his father built. Then the lottery stand and hardware store he owned succumbed. Lastly, Antonio Álvarez had to watch as lava from a volcanic eruption slowly devoured the remaining pillar of his family’s wealth: the dozen acres he dedicated to growing the Canary Island banana that for generations has provided the agricultural lifeblood of the Atlantic Ocean archipelago.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Columbia County, FL
Columbia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WOKV

AP: New autopsy rejects crash theory in Ronald Greene death

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors’ focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist.
LOUISIANA STATE
WOKV

Feds seize meth worth more than $1.5M at Texas crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Brownsville, Texas, thwarted a “significant” methamphetamine smuggling attempt Thursday at the Gateway International Bridge. According to a news release issued by the agency, a 44-year-old Brownsville woman applied for entry to the United States, but her 2008 Ford pickup was referred...
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
37K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy