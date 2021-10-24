CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll How They Fared

By The Associated Press
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 9 days ago

1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-0) beat Dubuque Hempstead 33-25. 2. Southeast Polk (8-1) beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson 61-0. 3. Urbandale (7-2) lost to Waukee Northwest 17-16. 4. Ankeny (7-2) beat Des Moines Lincoln 56-0. 5. Iowa City High (8-1) beat Davenport Central 63-7. 6....

Quad-Cities Times

Thursday's prep football: Iowa City High at Davenport Central

Iowa City High (7-1) at Davenport Central (3-5) Last week: City High demolished Davenport West 76-0 last Friday at home. Central stumbled to Linn-Mar 62-13. Last meeting: City High 35, Central 14 (2020) Overview: City High, assured of being in the playoffs next week, needs a win to have a...
IOWA STATE
Rapid City Journal

Final prep football poll published as playoffs loom

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. This is the final edition of the rankings for Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A. (The Oct. 18 poll was the...
FOOTBALL
South Bend Tribune

Prep scoreboard: Eddies hold steady at No. 2 in prep football poll

Argos: AJ Mills, Kayden Brady, Kurt Johnson, Ted Redinger; Trinity: Henry Lee, Peter Loughran; Elkhart Christian: Isaac Badskey, Luke Schramm; Bethany Christian: Beck Willems. Argos: Mike Richard, Dylan Kindig; Trinity: Eli Lyandres, Lukas Beyerlein, Jacob Palmer; Elkhart Christian: LJ Bevier, Jacob Becker; Bethany Christian: Evan Brown, Jordan Ross Richer. Player...
SOUTH BEND, IN
amazingmadison.com

Madison Football Tops SD Prep Media Poll for Fourth Straight Week

Madison Football stands atop the SD Prep Media Poll entering their final week of the regular season. This is the fourth week in a row that the Bulldogs have remained in the top spot. Dell Rapids moved up two places to third, while Vermillion dropped to fourth and West Central to fifth. Receiving votes were Tri-Valley with 12, Lennox with 8, and Milbank with 6.
MADISON, SD
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Illinois High School Football How They Fared

1. Loyola (9-0) beat Chicago (Mt. Carmel) 21-19. 2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (8-1) lost to Naperville (North) 34-32. 3. Maine South (8-1) beat Winnetka (New Trier) 49-42. 4. Gurnee Warren (8-1) beat Lake Forest (H.S.) 18-14. 5. Chicago (Marist) (6-3) lost to Brother Rice 40-21. 6. Lincoln-Way East (7-2) beat...
HIGH SCHOOL
Wiscnews.com

How area teams fared in the opening round of the prep volleyball playoffs

The Portage prep volleyball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday night as the seventh-seeded Warriors suffered a three-set sweep at the hands of Kewaskum in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal match. Senior Felicia Sanders had a team-high four kills while senior Sydni Kratz had nine assists,...
PORTAGE, WI
heraldcourier.com

TUESDAY'S PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Last meeting: Honaker 35, Hurley 0 (March 6, 2021 in Hurley, Va.) Honaker can take a step closer to wrapping up the Black Diamond District title in Doug Hubbard’s 39th and final season as the head coach. … The Tigers (3-3) are averaging 33.4 points per game. “Honaker has improved since the spring,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “The QB [Sean Gill] is a dual threat to run or pass, they have a couple of kids that run extremely hard and all of course Honaker has some biggins on the line. I’m not sure where Doug always finds these big dudes, but I like to have his secret before he retires.” … Hurley (1-3) has been led by Payton Hurley’s five touchdowns and Chris Rife’s average of 12 tackles per game. Kevin Looney has gotten healthy from an ankle sprain and that should help the Rebels. “I’m not sure if we can pull it off, but we are going to try to play five or six games from Oct. 19 to Nov. 6,” Justus said. “Quarantines and injuries might prevent us from doing that, but we’re gonna give it a go.”
FOOTBALL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Washington Poll How Ranked teams fared

1. Graham-Kapowsin (9-0) beat South Kitsap 54-0. 2. Lake Stevens (7-0) beat Glacier Peak 34-28. 3. Gonzaga Prep (9-0) beat Mt. Spokane 28-20. 4. Bothell (8-1) lost to Eastlake 21-3. 5. Eastlake (9-0) beat Bothell 21-3. 6. Kamiakin (9-0) beat Sunnyside 54-19. 7. Sumner (9-1) beat Olympia 49-13. 8. Glacier...
SPORTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Georgia (64)8-016001. 2. Cincinnati8-014602. 3. Alabama7-114533. 4. Oklahoma9-014234. 5. Ohio State7-113365. 6. Michigan State8-013257. 7. Oregon7-111988.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

2021 College Football Playoff Rankings

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 31 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Ind.
COLLEGE SPORTS

