HS Football Top 20 following Week 8: Shore Conference power re-joins, playoffs loom

After USC finally let him go earlier this season, Clay Helton has landed a new head coaching job. After years of never being too far from the hot seat, Clay Helton was finally fired by USC two games into this season. Now, according to multiple reporters including Matt Zenitz of On3 and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Helton is expected to be hired as the new coach at Georgia Southern. Feldman reports the deal could be done in the next 24-48 hours.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO