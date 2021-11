After the conclusion of the Matrix trilogy fans likely thought we were done with the franchise. While there were the occasional rumors of a reboot or new movies that might take place within the same universe, it seemed fairly clear that the story of Neo was likely comleted. And yet, in just a couple months we will have a brand new Matrix movie starring Keanu Reeves. Which leaves the question: could there be more than one sequel on the way? It seems it’s all up to Lana Wachowski.

