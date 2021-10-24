Marvel Almost Introduced Guardians of the Galaxy Heroes in Four Solo One-Shot Short Films

Every filmmaker has those projects that go from development to the reject bin without seeing the light of day, and James Gunn has confirmed that the stories about one such project involving the Guardians of the Galaxy is not only true but began shooting before it was canceled. Among the revelations made in the new book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige talks about how the Guardians of the Galaxy almost had some short prequel films, which would have introduced many of the characters and their backstories prior to the first movie's release in 2014.

