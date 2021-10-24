CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Americans Hubbell-Donohue win Skate America ice dance

cbs17
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the final Skate America of their careers on Sunday by a tiny margin. The U.S. ice dancers maintained their lead from Saturday’s rhythm dance and won the first Grand Prix of the figure skating season with a total of 209.54 points....

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Chen and winning streak in spotlight as Skate America begins

Let this sink in: Nathan Chen has not lost a competition since February 2018. Talk about unbeaten streaks. Since his disappointing sixth-place finish at the Pyeongchang Olympics, the 22-year-old Chen has won three world titles, the last three of his five U.S. championships and the two most recent Grand Prix finals. He enters Skate America this weekend as the overwhelming favorite to win his fifth consecutive gold medal.
SPORTS
Daily Herald

Russian pairs dominate short program at Skate America

LAS VEGAS -- Two Russian pairs teams led the way Friday night at Skate America. Evegenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov had the top score in the pairs short program with 80.36 points, followed by compatriots Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy at 75.43. Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan were third at 72.63.
SPORTS
ESPN

Vincent Zhou wins men's title at Skate America; Nathan Chen finishes third

LAS VEGAS -- As Nathan Chen struggled at Skate America, Vincent Zhou won his first major title to show the United States has two legitimate men's medal hopes at the upcoming Beijing Olympics. Until Saturday night, the 22-year-old Chen had won every competition he entered since March 2018. That streak...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Dance#Americans#Ap#Skate America#Grand Prix#Canadians
WSLS

Top U.S. storylines from 2021 Skate America

The 2021-22 Grand Prix of Figure Skating series kicked off last Friday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and did not disappoint. American athletes came away with two medals in men's singles and two in ice dance; the latter competition was a nail-biter, while the former featured a stunning breakout performance.
SWIMMING & SURFING
teamusa.org

Win Marks Vincent Zhou A Beijing Medal Contender, And Other Takeaways From Skate America

Vincent Zhou performs in the Exhibition Program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America on Oct. 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating opened this past weekend with Skate America, held for a third straight time in Las Vegas. With many of the biggest names in U.S. figure skating taking part, and the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on the horizon, there were some strong performances and surprising results.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
garfieldhts.org

King Benny - World Famous Ice Skating Dog

Benny the Ice Skating dog is the first and only dog to really ice skate. He entertains and fascinates people skating with his hockey stick and doing jumps. Benny is a rescue dog who lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was chosen as One of the Top 10 Dogs and...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
AFP

China's struggling ice hockey team keep Beijing Olympics place

China's men's ice hockey team will not be kicked out of their home Winter Olympics at Beijing 2022, the sport's governing body said, having threatened exclusion over the hosts' "insufficient sporting standard". China have an automatic place at February's Games as hosts, but there are fears that they could face embarrassment with matches in their group against NHL-packed rosters from the United States and Canada. Speaking to AFP in September, Luc Tardif, the new president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), said: "Watching a team being beaten 15-0 is not good for anyone, not for China or for ice hockey." But following a three-day IIHF Council meeting in Zurich, Tardif said in a press release: "To be clear, the IIHF is not going to remove the Chinese team from the Olympic Games.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy