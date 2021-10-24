KCHD reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports 55 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of cases to 24,710.

The health department also reports five additional deaths: A 58-year-old female, a 64-year-old female, a 64-year-old male, a 57-year-old female, and a 69-year-old female, all who were unvaccinated.

