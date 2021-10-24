CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Election Dynamics, One Week Out: Polarized Parties, Shrinking Undecided Voter Universe, Leroy Jones Leads Democratic GOTV, and a Last-Minute Joe Biden Factor Emerges

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week to go. At this point, the New Jersey gubernatorial race is closer than I thought it would be, as shown by the Emerson College Poll published last Friday, showing incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy with a six-point lead over his Republican challenger, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. I remain confident,...

Rolling Stone

Glenn Youngkin’s Campaign Surrogates Are Already Crying Fraud Ahead of Virginia’s Gubernatorial Election — So Is Trump

Glenn Youngkin has spent the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial election distancing himself from Donald Trump, as well as the idea that the 2020 election was rigged. Youngkin has, anyway. His campaign surrogates are not. State Senator Amanda Chase, perhaps Virginia’s most vehement election fraud conspiracy theorist, has been speaking on Youngkin’s behalf for months — and has been doing so at the request of Youngkin, The Washington Post reported in September. On Tuesday, Popular Information pointed out that Chase has spent the days leading up to the election raising doubts about the validity of the election. “I know...
Washington Examiner

Even Democrats want to dump Biden in 2024

Not only does a majority disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president , but most Democrats now want to see someone else at the top of the ticket in 2024. According to a new poll from NPR , 44% of Democrats say someone other than Biden would have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024. Just 36% of Democrats believe Biden is their best shot at keeping the White House, while 20% are unsure.
insidernj.com

Essex Performance Numbers so Far

The 4 p.m. Election Day numbers came into Essex County, and the clerk, Chris Durkin, estimated 122,000 total votes so far. That’s compared to 160,000 total in 2017. Incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy (in bold type) pulled these numbers then over Republican Kim Guadagno:. 79.6% 129,470 18.8% 30,633. What does...
Washington Post

Democrats aren’t convincing non-Democrats that Republicans are threatening democracy

Most Americans agree that our democracy faces a serious threat. You probably read that sentence in the way that you read other first sentences in other stories about new polling, absorbing it as context for what comes next. But it’s worth pausing on that sentence alone: Most Americans — 8 in 10 in a new poll from Marist University conducted for NPR and PBS NewsHour — say that democracy faces a serious threat.
insidernj.com

Election Day Afternoon Gutcheck

A moribund election season feels – for the most part – even more drab on Election Day, if that could have been believed. The energy level for politics is not there. It’s the Democratic Party, fulfilling the machinery of destiny, or rather the destiny of machinery; and Republicans unnerved by it, and a swath of centrists who don’t occupy public payrolls with their heads in their hands.
NBC Bay Area

Young People Are Over Democrats — and Republicans — New Data Show: What That Means for 2022

They aren’t the numbers Democrats wanted to see heading into a vital midterm year. New data obtained by NBCLX reveals turnout among voters aged 18-29 fell by nearly half for California’s September recall election, compared to the 2020 presidential election 10 months earlier. The share of ballots from those young adults fell to just 12% of the electorate, down from 17% last November, according to the secretary of state’s office.
