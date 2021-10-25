CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, MC Lyte, Big Freedia & More Inducted Into Ebony Power 100 Class of 2021

By Gail Mitchell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, MC Lyte, Trae Tha Truth, Questlove, Big Freedia, Erica Campbell and Recording Academy chairman Harvey Mason Jr. were among the honorees accepting their formal induction into Ebony magazine’s Power 100 Class of 2021 at an event held Saturday evening (Oct. 23) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...

