Analyzing the Sabres’ Personal Goal Songs

By Die By The Blade
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I read Jeff Miers’ recent piece for The Buffalo News on his thoughts about the Buffalo Sabres’ individual goal songs, I reflected on...

OK, What The Heck Is Going On With The Sabres?

If there was any comfortable guarantee to be made about the NHL season, it was this: The Buffalo Sabres were going to be garbage. This was because they had been garbage last year, and the year before that, and the year before that, all the way back as far as at least the last lockout, and they had only become more of a disaster in the 2021 offseason. The team’s relationship with Jack Eichel, the franchise’s centerpiece and lone bright spot since he debuted with the team in 2015, has completely deteriorated over conflicting medical views on the herniated disc in his neck, and as a result the Sabres have been struggling to find some way to get him out of Buffalo. What they’ve been left with, then, is more or less the desolate roster of a team that finished last year 28th in goals scored and 29th in goals against—now minus its best player (and its second-best, with Sam Reinhart traded to Florida).
So, How About the Buffalo Sabres?

The Buffalo Sabres currently sit first in the NHL after a week of play. The sample size is small, the teams they've beaten aren't world beaters and things are about to get dicey, but the Sabres have definitely played better than expected at this point.
Sabres’ New Addition: Christian Wolanin

This past Saturday, the Buffalo Sabres made a low-key transaction when they claimed defenseman Christian Wolanin from the L.A. Kings. Los Angeles had placed Wolanin on waivers in an attempt to send him down to their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, after activating two-time Cup winning D-man Olli Maata from the injured reserve list. It was a numbers game, and Wolanin was the odd man out, much to the delight of Sabres GM Kevyn Adams who keenly snatched him up.
#The Buffalo News#The Buffalo Sabres#Beauts#Canisius College More
Sabres game 4 preview

The 3-0 Sabres host the 1-1 Boston Bruins. The Sabres are coming off of a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins are coming off of a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres look to make a statement to the rest of the league in the first...
The injury bug is hitting the Sabres

Robert Hagg is ninth in the NHL in blocked shots with nine in three games. That’s only two behind the league leaders. Hagg is fourth on the Sabres in ice-time at 19:02 per game. He said he understands what his role is on this team
Sabres fans head to KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a disappointing Friday night for Sabres fans. The team lost to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. The game wasn’t available on MSG. You could only see it on ESPN’s streaming service. One fan told us that played a big role in his decision...
Sabres fall to Bruins, 4-1

Victor Olofsson scored a late goal to prevent a shutout, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-1 to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Friday. The loss snapped Buffalo’s three-game winning streak to begin the season. David Pastrnak, Tomas Nosek, Charlie Coyle, and Taylor Hall scored goals for the Bruins....
Sabres Notes: Eichel, Eakin, Samuelsson

Jack Eichel’s camp plans to make one final push to Sabres management about getting his desired disk replacement surgery and has been collecting medical opinions to support their desire, reports ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. The center’s case is well-known at this point and Kaplan suggests that the next step could be a grievance which, to this point, has been the last resort option. A handful of teams are believed to be in the mix for Eichel in a trade with Buffalo now being amenable to at least part of the return being conditional depending on how he recovers from the surgery. Of course, for things to get to that part, he has to have the surgery first and will be out for a significant amount of time regardless of which procedure he winds up having.
Sabres host the Lightning in Buffalo on Monday

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-1-1, second in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +173, Lightning -209; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 8-16-4 at home. The...
Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres

BUFFALO - John Moore has gone through the gamut of emotions over the past seven months. Among the ups and downs the veteran blue liner has experienced: a hip arthroscopy and labral repair, a grueling six-month rehabilitation, a strong preseason showing, a trip through waivers, and a return to the Bruins roster.
Devils Outlast Sabres in Overtime

New Jersey Devils Goals: Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha. Cozens! First of the year. Thanks to a slick Jeff Skinner drawing a penalty on Siegenthaler, Cozens buried one from the slot to the right corner for his first of the year. With Zemgus taking on Bergeron last night and Devils being Hughes-less, Cozens is showing up against these lesser matchups. Just what we love to see from the youngin’.
Victor Olofsson scores two goals as Sabres handle Lightning

Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson scored twice, Craig Anderson made 35 saves and the Sabres beat the visiting Tampa Bay Lighting for the first time in almost three years in a 5-1 win on Monday. Olofsson, who has a team-leading four goals, notched the first tally and finished the scoring with an...
Devils beat Sabres, 2-1, in Nico Daws’ debut in goal

Pavel Zacha scored at 3:09 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at Prudential Center in Newark. Nico Daws stopped 24 shots to win in his NHL debut, and Nico Hischier had a power-play goal for New Jersey. “We...
David Pastrnak Pots First Goal Of Season In Bruins-Sabres Tilt

David Pastrnak lit the lamp early Friday. After going scoreless in the Boston Bruins’ first two games of the 2021-22 NHL season, the right winger struck early to give the B’s a first period lead against the undefeated Buffalo Sabres. Pasta took in a pass from Brad Marchand in the...
At the Final Horn | Olofsson scores Sabres' lone goal in loss to Bruins

Victor Olofsson scored a late goal to prevent a shutout, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-1 to the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Friday. The loss snapped Buffalo's three-game winning streak to begin the season. David Pastrnak, Tomas Nosek, Charlie Coyle, and Taylor Hall scored goals for the Bruins....
Sabres Notebook: Big weekend for Alex Iafallo capped by game-winning goal

LOS ANGELES – Eden native Alex Iafallo entered the weekend with just one goal for the Los Angeles Kings. But he wasn't pressing. Coach Todd McLellan said Iafallo was doing plenty of other things. The Sabres gave up two third-period goals to fall to 1-1 on their Western trip. Then...
Sabres give up three unanswered goals, fall 3-2 to Kings

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) – When Victor Olofsson scored his fifth goal of the season in the second period against the LA Kings, it appeared the Sabres were in good shape to potentially win their sixth game of the season. They had a two-goal lead and had kept the Kings off the board at that point […]
Sabres visit the Kraken after Skinner's 2-goal game

LINE: Kraken -178, Sabres +148; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Seattle Kraken after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 5-3 loss to the Sharks. Seattle takes the ice for the 11th game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 33-25 through the first 10 games of NHL play.
