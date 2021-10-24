CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach event promotes vaccinations, voting, and healthy eating

WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MReNw_0cbNry3G00

The Urban League of Palm Beach County hosted a '3 V's drive thru event' on Sunday to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, registering to vote and eating healthy.

The V's stand for COVID-19 vaccines, voting and veggies.

Guests attending the event at University Preparatory Academy in West Palm Beach had a one-stop shop for any of the resources that they need with no cost or catch.

"We encourage all of our palm beach county residents to come out more importantly do your civic duty and get registered to vote. Most importantly we encourage your families to get vaccinated," said Soulan Johnson, Vice President of Development and Communications with the Urban League of Palm Beach County.

The event was held in collaboration with the National Council of Jewish Women.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
West Palm Beach, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Urban League#Healthy Eating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy