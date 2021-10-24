Gas prices rise across Texas, see how much Texomans are paying at the pump
TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — In about two weeks time , gas prices have risen 15 cents in Texoma, according to AAA.
As of Sunday, Oct. 24, the average price of gas in Texoma is $3.12. Drivers in Throckmorton, Foard and Baylor counties are paying the most, with an average of $3.20 at the pump. Drivers in Wichita County are paying the least at $3.
Here’s a look at surrounding counties in Texoma:
|County
|Gas Price
|Archer
|$3.10
|Baylor
|$3.20
|Clay
|$3.13
|Foard
|$3.20
|Hardeman
|$3.09
|Montague
|$3.14
|Throckmorton
|$3.20
|Wichita
|$3.00
|Wilbarger
|$3.04
|Young
|$3.07
|Average
|$3.12
|Source: gasprices.aaa.com
|Disclaimer: Gas prices were rounded up to nearest hundredth
The state average is $3.03, up 12 cents from about two weeks ago. Drivers in El Paso pay an average of $3.44 per gallon, the highest in the state. Drivers in Amarillo pay an average of $2.93 per gallon, the lowest in the state.
In Wichita Falls, drivers are paying an average of $3.03 at the pump.
The national average rose to an average of $3.39. AAA is expecting gas prices to rise as long as crude prices remain high and due to high demand with limited supply.
Friday, Oct. 22, WTI Crude Oil closed at $83.76 according to Bloomberg.
