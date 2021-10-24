CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices rise across Texas, see how much Texomans are paying at the pump

By Dylan Jimenez
 9 days ago

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — In about two weeks time , gas prices have risen 15 cents in Texoma, according to AAA.

As of Sunday, Oct. 24, the average price of gas in Texoma is $3.12. Drivers in Throckmorton, Foard and Baylor counties are paying the most, with an average of $3.20 at the pump. Drivers in Wichita County are paying the least at $3.

Here’s a look at surrounding counties in Texoma:

County Gas Price
Archer $3.10
Baylor $3.20
Clay $3.13
Foard $3.20
Hardeman $3.09
Montague $3.14
Throckmorton $3.20
Wichita $3.00
Wilbarger $3.04
Young $3.07
Average $3.12
Source: gasprices.aaa.com Disclaimer: Gas prices were rounded up to nearest hundredth

The state average is $3.03, up 12 cents from about two weeks ago. Drivers in El Paso pay an average of $3.44 per gallon, the highest in the state. Drivers in Amarillo pay an average of $2.93 per gallon, the lowest in the state.

In Wichita Falls, drivers are paying an average of $3.03 at the pump.

The national average rose to an average of $3.39. AAA is expecting gas prices to rise as long as crude prices remain high and due to high demand with limited supply.

Friday, Oct. 22, WTI Crude Oil closed at $83.76 according to Bloomberg.

