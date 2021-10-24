Four-year-old child shot in drive-by Sunday

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on the east side on Friday, Oct. 29. Police said Julian Rodriguez, 14, was last seen in the 5500 block of Bronco Billy Road. They said he has a diagnosed medical condition, and described him as 5'4" and 120 pounds with his hair shaved on the sides and shoulder-length on top, often worn in a bun.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO