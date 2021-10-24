CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Four-year-old child shot in drive-by Sunday

 9 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A four-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car with his family on the southeast side Sunday evening, according to San Antonio police. An officer at the scene said...

Latosha Patterson
8d ago

Just Sad Lord We need You more than Ever We Ask For Protection for Our Children Lord They Innocent and Please Restort Peace in this troubling Word that We are Living In Amen Prayers For You Baby Boy as well as the Family

Cynthia Koenig
8d ago

Prayers for the little boy for a speedy recovery and Thank You Lord for looking out for this baby. As for the person who did this I hope the law will give you the max sentence. You are an animal that attacks an a coward that runs.

Alice Sealey
9d ago

omg thank God he's going to be ok; he's a victim of a crime. This person needs to think of his action because he will be judge. We all need to be more compassionate & kind.

