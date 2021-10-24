CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW COVID study aims to make schools safer

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has been tough for...

WEAU-TV 13

Study aims to help medically-complex students return to school safely

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Students with complex health needs are at greater risk of COVID-19 and suffering more severe symptoms. That’s why many parents continue to choose at-home learning. However, a $2 Million dollar grant from the National Institutes of Health and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development is backing up research to help get those kids back in class safely.
MADISON, WI
963xke.com

Ohio updates COVID guidelines with aim to keep children in school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – The state is announcing new COVID-19 exposure protocols for students in kindergarten through 12th-grade. On Monday, Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff unveiled new options to keep students exposed to COVID-19 out of quarantine and in their classrooms. Under the Mask-To-Stay option, students can stay in class...
OHIO STATE
WSAW

UW to study COVID-19 vaccine allergies, needs volunteers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health launched a new study to determine if the mRNA versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, the ones produced by Pfizer and Moderna, pose an extra risk for those considered “highly allergic.”. Allergist Dr. Mark Moss, who leads...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

New study aims to get immunocompromised students back to school safely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second year, families have had to navigate whether to send their children to school during the pandemic. That decision has been especially tough for families of students with medial conditions like 6-year-old Cade Moureau, from Cottage Grove, who has Prader-Willi syndrome. “Cade, along with...
Newport Plain Talk

DAs to school boards, Tennessee COVID session takes wide aim

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are gearing up to take a broad swipe at officials who have had a role in maintaining COVID-19 pandemic protections, from school boards that passed mask mandates to a prosecutor who has pledged not to enforce the governor's order letting parents exempt their students from classroom mask wearing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHSV

Albemarle County Schools “Making Connections” aims to help students with trauma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 1,000 Albemarle County teachers gathered this week to learn how to better support their students. Albemarle County goes through a “Making Connections” learning every year, but this year there was a brand new session. The staff felt the need to focus on supporting students who have experienced trauma, mostly, but, not exclusively tied to the pandemic.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
northwestmoinfo.com

MU School of Medicine to Study COVID Treatment that Includes Ivermectin

(Missourinet) The University of Missouri School of Medicine has joined a nationwide to evaluate medications mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Missourinet’s Joey Parker has details:. MU’s Department of Emergency Medicine is set to examine repurposed medications – meaning meds already approved by the FDA for other conditions. But the researchers are also looking into the controversial drug Ivermectin, which the FDA says people should not use it to treat or prevent COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Trowbridge School goes virtual; increased COVID cases

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2 that Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies will move to virtual learning amid increased COVID-19 cases. The school will return to in-person learning on Friday, Nov. 12. A news release says Trowbridge School's students, families, and staff were first...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Government Technology

HVAC Upgrades Aim to Reduce School Energy Use, COVID Spread

Though K-12 schools have been replacing outdated HVAC systems in recent years with air quality somewhat in mind, much of the focus of those capital projects had been largely on cutting energy costs and reducing carbon footprints in the fight against climate change. More recently, HVAC upgrades in schools have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NWI.com

Gary students join patrol program, brainstorm ways to make safer school

GARY — A group of Gary fifth-graders are putting their minds together on how to create a safer school. The Safety Patrol team is made up of 14 students at Banneker at Marquette Elementary School. The program is a part of a Gary Community School Corporation initiative to cultivate a safe environment in school.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

9-Year-Old Boy Battles Numerous Serious Health Conditions, But Chicago Public Schools Denied His Application To Learn Virtually

CHICAGO (CBS) — Epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and a lung condition are just some of the health issues one 9-year-old Chicago boy battles. But despite notes from his doctor stating the boy is medically fragile and high risk for COVID-19, the Chicago Public Schools said he cannot attend classes virtually. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas looked into the rigid requirements affecting him and hundreds of others. The boy, Mason, knows a thing or two about challenges. “I’ve overcome a lot of things,” he said. His mom, Laurel Hensen, said he battles a myriad of medical conditions. “He has epilepsy, cerebral palsy, a floppy airway,” Hensen said. In the latest...
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Random testing tracks UW COVID-19 spread

University of Wyoming students and faculty may experience a new kind of pop quiz this fall semester. A random 3% sample of on-campus UW students and employees is being tested each week for COVID-19 as part of the university’s COVID-19 response. Real time data, including the results from the random...
COLLEGES
austinisd.org

New COVID-19 testing method allows for safer classrooms

Austin ISD could test more students for COVID-19 via a new method where students from the same class put their swabs into one testing vial. Why it matters: This new approach — called pooled testing — could allow Austin ISD to target campuses where students are testing positive more frequently and help slow the spread.
EDUCATION

