UW COVID study aims to make schools safer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and a lung condition are just some of the health issues one 9-year-old Chicago boy battles. But despite notes from his doctor stating the boy is medically fragile and high risk for COVID-19, the Chicago Public Schools said he cannot attend classes virtually. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas looked into the rigid requirements affecting him and hundreds of others. The boy, Mason, knows a thing or two about challenges. “I’ve overcome a lot of things,” he said. His mom, Laurel Hensen, said he battles a myriad of medical conditions. “He has epilepsy, cerebral palsy, a floppy airway,” Hensen said. In the latest...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO