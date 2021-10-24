CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Tourists walk the Watkins Glen Gorge Trail for the first time on the last day of the season

By Sharif D. King
 9 days ago

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Gorge Trail is closing for the season but, not everyone is ready for it to be over. Today’s a group of tourists hailing from Connecticut shared an unforgettable hike experience.

“We came up for a long weekend to visit from Connecticut and, we did the wineries yesterday. Today we just drove down along the side of Seneca Lake to come to Watkins Glen,” said Karen Bird, Tourist “We wanted to take a walk and then see the falls and go by the Gorge Trail and Lovers Lane. It was beautiful.”

The scenery at the gorgeous trail attraction is what stood out. The first-time trail visitors pointed out the architect as another element of the hiking trail.

Watkins Glen State Park Gorge Trail

“I like the way the Gorge Trail is built into the side of the hill. On the other side, you can see all the rocks, stratifications, and the way it was dug out by the water,” said Bird

After taking steps along the nature trail in Watkins Glen, regular visitors and tourists are excited for the next season of Watkins Glen State Park’s Gorge Trail to return.

