LAEDC Member Spotlight: Maria Luisa Camacho, Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a time when people remember loved ones who have passed on. Dozens of Día de los Muertos celebrations have been taking place across Los Angeles, including at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which over the weekend featured over 100 elaborate altars created by community members in remembrance of their ancestors and loved ones. FILE — People attend Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 19th annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration on Oct. 27, 2018. (Getty Images) Día de los Muertos was originally observed for two months by Native Mexicans and Aztecs. But the Catholic church eventually chose two days, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, to celebrate it: the first as All Souls Day, and the second as All Saints Day. Altars welcome people back from the afterlife for one night, and if you’ve seen the film “Coco,” you know the main theme is that people we have lost, want to be remembered. Bertha Rodriguez, COO of the Mexican Museum in San Francisco, spoke to CBS2 News This Morning’s Suzanne Marques about the significance and meaning of Dia de los Muertos. Watch her interview in the player above.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO