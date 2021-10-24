CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LAEDC Member Spotlight: Maria Luisa Camacho, Los Angeles Rams

By Mariah Adedeji
laedc.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her capacity as Director of Government Affairs, Ms. Camacho establishes working relationships with public officials and public agencies throughout the Los Angeles region to identify opportunities for partnership and to solicit insight and feedback on current policy and civic topics. Given the development of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park by...

laedc.org

Benzinga

Sleep Number Enters Partnership With Los Angeles Rams

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) has partnered with the Los Angeles Rams by becoming the national football league's official Sleep and Wellness Partner. Sleep Number will provide sleep expertise to Rams players, coaches, and athletic trainers. "Sleep Number is excited to provide NFL players with the proven quality sleep delivered...
NFL
therams.com

INDOCHINO named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

October 26, 2021 (Los Angeles, CA) — INDOCHINO, the global leader in made to measure apparel, is entering into a major new sports collaboration as Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season. In its first partnership with an NFL team, INDOCHINO will help the Rams design one-of-a-kind suits and engage Rams fans through custom content.
NFL
mommypoppins.com

Los Angeles

Montessori preschools take a different approach to early childhood development, one which is focused on self-directed learning. Parents choose preschools that use the Montessori method for a variety of reasons, including the positive environment, self-directed curriculum, and individual attention each child receives. This laid-back and sunny approach to school is a great fit for the SoCal lifestyle, which must be why there are dozens of fabulous Montessori schools in Los Angeles. From the Valley to the South Bay, here are some of the most popular preschools in Los Angeles for Montessori learning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Slate

Maybe the Santa Barbara nightmare dorm is the best we can do.

Triangle Shirtwaist Factory. Kowloon Walled City. A gulag, a self-storage warehouse, a factory farm, and a prison ship. A human rights violation. Grad student offices. Those were some of the colorful metaphors employed to describe Munger Hall, a planned dormitory at the University of California, Santa Barbara, whose designs went viral on Friday morning after an architect on the institution’s design review committee resigned in protest. “The building is a social and psychological experiment with an unknown impact on the lives and personal development of the undergraduates the university serves,” the committee member, Dennis McFadden, wrote of the building, a block with enough square footage to fit 1.5 Chrysler Buildings—or, in this case, 4,500 undergraduates in mostly windowless bedrooms.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Gehry
CBS LA

A Look At The Meaning And Significance Of Día De Los Muertos

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a time when people remember loved ones who have passed on. Dozens of Día de los Muertos celebrations have been taking place across Los Angeles, including at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which over the weekend featured over 100 elaborate altars created by community members in remembrance of their ancestors and loved ones. FILE — People attend Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 19th annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration on Oct. 27, 2018. (Getty Images) Día de los Muertos was originally observed for two months by Native Mexicans and Aztecs. But the Catholic church eventually chose two days, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2, to celebrate it: the first as All Souls Day, and the second as All Saints Day. Altars welcome people back from the afterlife for one night, and if you’ve seen the film “Coco,” you know the main theme is that people we have lost, want to be remembered. Bertha Rodriguez, COO of the Mexican Museum in San Francisco, spoke to CBS2 News This Morning’s Suzanne Marques about the significance and meaning of Dia de los Muertos. Watch her interview in the player above.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Billionaire Marc Andreessen Pays Record $177 Million for 13-Structure Malibu Compound

Looks as though the record for priciest California home sale ever has been broken yet again, this time by a giant compound in Malibu. At $177 million, the sold price eclipses the previous record — set last year by Jeff Bezos in Beverly Hills — by $12 million. Apparel mogul Serge Azria and his wife, Florence, were the lucky sellers, while the buyers were Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga, who’s hugely rich in her own right as the only daughter of multibillionaire real estate developer John Arrillaga. The off-market deal was first reported by The Wall Street...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
