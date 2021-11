The Jets believe Zach Wilson suffered a PCL injury in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, per multiple reports. Wilson will get an MRI on his knee Monday, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport expects the rookie quarterback will miss time if it is indeed a PCL injury. Wilson left in the second quarter of the Week 7 blowout after two big hits by the Patriots. He didn’t return but left the field under his own power.

