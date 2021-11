Ever since the new Honda Civic Sedan and Civic Hatchback were revealed earlier this year, we've been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the sportier Civic Si. We already knew that the Si-badged model would come with a manual but that no hatchback variant would be offered. Well, the wait is over and the new Civic Si underlines Honda's commitment to cater to the enthusiast. Already, news that the Integra will be returning with a manual gearbox has captivated fans, but the Civic Si blends fun and practicality like few other sedans.

