The Round of Eight continues this week with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Seven drivers still want to earn a spot in the Championship Four. Kyle Larson won last weekend’s race. That locked him in the Championship Four with a chance to win the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship in the final race of the season. Larson has been considered one of the favorites (if not the front runner) to win this year’s championship most of the season. He has a series leading three wins in the Playoffs and dominant eight wins for the year so … so far.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO