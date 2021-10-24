CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lira drops to record after Erdogan’s threat against envoys

Derrick
 9 days ago

Turkey’s lira fell to a record as the country’s latest diplomatic spat gave...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Turkey’s Erdogan climbs down from threat to expel 10 ambassadors

Turkey has climbed down from a full-blown diplomatic crisis after earlier threatening to expel 10 ambassadors in a row over international support for a jailed philanthropist.President Tayyip Erdogan, who at the weekend ordered the diplomats to be declared "persona non grata", said the ten countries had “stepped back” from their demands.The ambassadors, including one from the United States, had called on authorities last week to free Osman Kavala, a philanthropist detained for four years on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup. He denies the charges.The public call infuriated Ankara, which said the diplomats - also from...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Turkish Lira Bounces Back From Record Low After Erdogan Soothes Diplomatic Fears

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's lira performed a volte face and bonds bounced back from multi-month lows after President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed statements on Monday from several Western embassies, paving the way for the de-escalation of a diplomatic row. The lira had tumbled as much as 2.4% to a record low early...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Erdogan Feasts on Chaos While the Lira Suffers

It’s almost like Turkey desires an economic crisis. Threatening to expel envoys from powerful allies days after a massive and widely derided interest-rate cut was a recipe for the currency’s nose dive. That’s precisely what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got: The lira fell to a record low against the dollar...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Turkish Lira Surges On Signs Of End To Erdogan Row With West

The Turkish lira surged on Monday on expectations that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ready to walk back from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. The United States and several of the concerned countries issued identical statements on...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Lira#Turkey#Currency#Asian
AFP

Erdogan steps back from threat to expel Western envoys

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday backed down from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their joint statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. The 64-year-old civil society leader and businessman has been in jail without a conviction for four years.
WORLD
Reuters

Turkish lira dives deeper after Erdogan seeks expulsions

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira skidded to anotherall-time low of 9.85 on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had ordered the expulsion of ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western countries, risking a diplomatic rift. Concerns over possible fallout for foreign investment, combined with...
BUSINESS
houstonianonline.com

Erdogan’s new low threats in the relationship with NATO allies

It was hanging in the air all weekend: Will Turkey actually deport ten Western ambassadors, including those from the Netherlands and the United States? After all, this is what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced, Saturday, in a speech to an enthusiastic crowd of his supporters in the city of Eskisehir.
FOREIGN POLICY
