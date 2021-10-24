Lira drops to record after Erdogan’s threat against envoys

Turkey has climbed down from a full-blown diplomatic crisis after earlier threatening to expel 10 ambassadors in a row over international support for a jailed philanthropist.President Tayyip Erdogan, who at the weekend ordered the diplomats to be declared "persona non grata", said the ten countries had “stepped back” from their demands.The ambassadors, including one from the United States, had called on authorities last week to free Osman Kavala, a philanthropist detained for four years on charges of financing protests and involvement in an attempted coup. He denies the charges.The public call infuriated Ankara, which said the diplomats - also from...
