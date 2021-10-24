CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies

By The Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely...

theundefeated.com

The legacy of notorious drug dealer Alpo Martinez

You’ll always be in jail, n—a, just minus the bars …. — Jay-Z, “A Week Ago” (1998) In the 2002 cult classic Paid in Full, rapper Cam’ron — who played the drug dealer Rico — delivered the movie’s most legendary line, proclaiming, “N—as get shot every day, B.” The character was inspired by the notorious Harlem drug kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez. Just hours after midnight on Halloween, it was Alpo who found himself on the wrong side of a bullet.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bryan Adams Exits Tina Turner Rock Hall Tribute After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Bryan Adams made a last-minute exit from Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. A representative for Adams, who was expected to join H.E.R. to perform “It’s Only Love” in honor of inductee Tina Turner, confirmed to Billboard that the Canadian-born rocker had tested positive and is “fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all.” No other details were available about when Adams — who originally duetted with Turner on the 1985 single — was diagnosed or when he dropped out of the show. Keith Urban took Adams’ place in the performance segment, which also included Mickey Guyton singing “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and Christina Aguilera, in a Turner T-shirt, delivering “Nutbush City Limits.” Angela Bassett, who won an Academy Award for portraying Turner in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It, inducted Turner, who accepted via a short video from her current residence in Sweden. It was Turner’s second induction into the Rock Hall. She also entered in 1991 with ex-husband Ike Turner. The Rock Hall inductions were filmed by HBO and will be aired starting Nov. 20. This story first appeared on Billboard.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
New York State
Derrick

Remembering Chicago writer and filmmaker Scott Jacobs, dead at 71. His stories about politics were also about the people

CHICAGO — Scott Jacobs was born to tell stories and he knew it. Once, standing in a harsh winter wind on a South Side “L” platform, pointing a video camera at political candidates for mayor trying to talk to rushing commuters, he said, “I have always thought of myself as a storyteller in the Mark Twain tradition. Like Twain said, ‘First get your facts right. Then you can distort them all you want.’”
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Alec Baldwin posts crew member comments disputing 'chaotic' movie set

LOS ANGELES, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin on Tuesday shared a message on social media disputing reports of chaos and a lax attitude toward safety on the set of Western movie "Rust" before he accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer. Writing "Read this," Baldwin reposted lengthy remarks from...
MOVIES
Person
James Michael Tyler
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Did Not Seem Pleased with Behavior of Recent Contestant

During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Simon Cowell Leaves Longtime TV Role to Devote Time to Family in Aftermath of Back Injury

Simon Cowell is taking time off to revel in his family life. The news comes amid Cowell spending more time at home to recover from a serious back injury. The talent scout has been a lead judge on X Factor and Britain's Got Talent for nearly 20 years. He will be replaced by Gary Barlow for his highly anticipated new ITV show, Walk The Line. Cowell, 62, will star continue on the show in a behind-the-scenes role as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES

