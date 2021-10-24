Daniel Jones makes a great one-handed catch for 16 yards on a trick play

Daniel Jones of the Giants walks to the sidelines after throwing an interception during the fourth quarter against the Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Jim McIsaac. If this Giants season was a cheesy midday soap opera – and at this point it may not be all that far removed from turning into one – there would be a perfectly good explanation for what is happening at quarterback.
EAST RUTHERFORD — For the first time as the quarterback of the New York Giants, Daniel Jones actually criticized someone on his team for running a terrible route. The target of his harsh critique: Jones himself. "Yeah, it was a pretty unathletic route getting out there," Jones said. "So he...
The New York Giants came up with a better performance on both sides of the ball in week 7, and one play in specific sums up their improvement on offense. That play is the trick play where wide receiver Dante Pettis tossed the ball to Daniel Jones for a first down on a scoring drive.
Let’s review the New York Giants’ 25-3 victory on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers in our traditional ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ style. Sunday was far from perfect for the Giants, but as you might expect this is a much sunnier version of ‘K&WW’ than we have seen most fo the time this season as the Giants have gone 2-5.
The cautionary tale that looked over his head before the season began will be on the other side of the field, staring Daniel Jones in the face on Sunday. His name is Sam Darnold, quarterback, Carolina Panthers. A year ago, MetLife Stadium was his gameday home, and he thought he was ready take flight with the Jets in his third season, and so did the franchise, and so did the fan base.
The longest play on the Giants’ first touchdown drive on Sunday involved Daniel Jones and a leaping, one-handed reception. Jones, the Giants’ quarterback, did not throw the ball. He caught it. And as he caught it, cradling the high pass near the Carolina sideline, he was hit. Hard. Coming from...
Roll call for the Giants nowadays is a depressing recitation — all that offensive skill-position talent unavailable, making football life far more difficult for quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday against the Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Jones will not have Saquon Barkey to hand the ball to. He will not be...
Sam Darnold once saw ghosts at MetLife Stadium, so it’s fitting that he’s returning to his former home stadium for the first time just before Halloween. Darnold is back as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers after the Jets traded him this offseason. For three years with the Jets,...
Eli Manning presumably was off somewhere getting honored for something or recording a TV commercial or prepping for his "Monday Night Football" gig with brother Peyton. Odell Beckham Jr. was in Cleveland. Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney were out with injuries. Amani Toomer? Tiki Barber? Rodney...
For all the media and social media that have continued to question the Giants’ decision to draft Daniel Jones with the #6 pick in 2019…please stop! On Marvel Super Hero Day, DJ showed he was just that, a super QB. Let’s put to rest any more conversation about whether the...
Your receivers on this day are named Slayton, Pettis, Johnson, Ross, Engram and Rudolph. Your blockers on this day are Peart, Hernandez, Price, Skura and Solder. Your mandate, as the franchise quarterback, appears to be Mission Impossible: Elevate the play of everyone in your huddle, and somehow lift your team to the finish line, if there is any possible way.
Who had "Daniel Jones makes ridiculous one-handed catch" on their Week 7 bingo card? How about "Tampa Bay Buccaneers official barters with fan to retrieve Tom Brady's 600th career TD ball that Mike Evans accidentally gave away?" It seems equally unlikely that anyone had "Derrick Henry throws touchdown pass." That's...
On Monday, it’ll be a little bit of a reunion for Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. For the first time since he was the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2017, Spags will face his old team. Before that three-year stint, he famously won Super Bowl XLII in his first season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator — beating the undefeated New England Patriots with a great performance from his unit.
Besides being athletically impressive and aesthetically pleasing, Daniel Jones’ catch against the Panthers also was a rarity for the Giants. When he pulled in the pass from Dante Pettis, Jones became the first Giants quarterback to record a catch as the intended receiver in a game since Sept. 25, 1988, when Jeff Hostetler caught a pass from Phil Simms. Hostetler was the seldom-used backup quarterback at the time and still more than two years away from becoming the guy who would lead the team to a Super Bowl title, but he occasionally was used as a receiver early in his career. Hey, they had to find something for him to do.
Who are some of the league’s best young quarterbacks? Pro Football Focus recently set out to answer that very question and it just so happens that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants cracked the top five. On a list of the best quarterbacks under the age of 25, Jones...
Critical division matchups highlight the Week 8 NFL schedule, and there will be numerous NFL prop bets available on every game. The Buccaneers (6-1) will visit the Saints (4-2) for an NFC South showdown, while the Browns (4-2) host the Steelers (3-3) in a crucial AFC North battle. Meanwhile, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (809 yards) will face a porous Texans defense as he tries to break the all-time season receiving mark. Titans running back Derrick Henry (869 yards) is on pace for an unprecedented second consecutive 2,000-yard season when Tennessee visits the Colts. You can wager on how any of these players will fare or make plenty of other NFL props.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There wasn't any one play that doomed the New York Giants against Kansas City on Monday night. There were about a dozen little ones. The interception by Daniel Jones when he was caught staring down his target. Two personal foul penalties by linebacker Tae Crowder in the fourth quarter. The wobbly punt from Riley Dixon that set up the Chiefs for the go-ahead field goal with just over a minute left. And the breakdowns that kept New York from mounting its own comeback.
It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
Comments / 0