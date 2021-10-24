Daniel Jones makes a great one-handed catch for 16 yards on a trick play

Besides being athletically impressive and aesthetically pleasing, Daniel Jones’ catch against the Panthers also was a rarity for the Giants. When he pulled in the pass from Dante Pettis, Jones became the first Giants quarterback to record a catch as the intended receiver in a game since Sept. 25, 1988, when Jeff Hostetler caught a pass from Phil Simms. Hostetler was the seldom-used backup quarterback at the time and still more than two years away from becoming the guy who would lead the team to a Super Bowl title, but he occasionally was used as a receiver early in his career. Hey, they had to find something for him to do.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO